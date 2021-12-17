PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne edges Albertville in OT

Graidin Haas finished with 14 points, Brylan Gray added 12 points and Fort Payne edged Albertville 42-40 in overtime in a game in Albertville on Tuesday night.
Lydia Crane scored nine points as the Wildcats advanced their win streak to four games and a 10-3 record.
The game was tied at 26-26 entering the fourth period, where Haas scored 2-point baskets and two free throws and Gray added three foul shots to help force overtime.
Sarah Rutledge scored six points of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Aggies (5-3).
Plainview 69, Pinson Valley 34:
Lauren Jimmerson finished with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting from 3-point range to lead Plainview to a 69-34 victory at Class 6A Pinson Valley on Monday night.
Sawyer Hulgan shot 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and had 14 points, Kami Sanders scored 11 points and Saydi Jackson collected nine rebounds, as the Bears improved to 8-3.
Plainview finished with the rebounding edge (29-26) and the Indians had 22 turnovers to 17 for Plainview.
Pinson Valley led 15-9 entering the second period, where the Bears gained control 23-22 at halftime.
Plainview pulled away to a comfortable 50-31 advantage after outscoring the home team 27-9 in the third period.
Sylvania 75, Section 44:
Kirby Wisner made four 3-point baskets and had 19 points, and Leianna Currie scored 15 points as Sylvania rolled to a 75-44 victory at Section on Tuesday night.
A 24-7 scoring deficit in the second quarter allowed the Rams (7-4) to widen the scoring margin to 37-17 at halftime. Wisner produced 12 second-quarter points, including three baskets from beyond the arc.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Sylvania held a 62-36 advantage.
Madison Armstrong’s 19 points led the way for the Lions (4-7), and Savannah White finished with 10 points.
Scottsboro 64, Fyffe 58:
Riley Wise had 18 points and Emma Twilley 15 as Fyffe took a 64-58 loss at home against Class 6A Scottsboro on Tuesday night.
Jadaya Edmondson finished with 18 points, Audrey Holland scored 16 points, Lexie Bennett added 11 points and Alyssa Paschal chipped in 10 points for Scottsboro (7-6).
The Red Devils (2-8) shot 2 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth.
Fyffe held a 31-30 halftime advantage before the Wildcats overtook the lead in the third period and led 47-44 at the start of the fourth.
Susan Moore 75, Ider 44:
Kennzie Smith scored 12 points and Makinley Traylor and Maliyah Smith scored nine points apiece in Ider’s 75-44 loss at Susan Moore on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (9-4) fell behind 22-2 in the opening period and trailed 38-18 at intermission.
Cali Smallwood recorded a game-high 30 points for Susan Moore (8-2). Lani Smallwood scored 13 points and Lacey Floyd and Cyndal Holland each added 10 points.
Pisgah 80, Geraldine 46:
Gracey Johnson sank four 3-point baskets and finished with 14 points for Geraldine in an 80-46 loss at Pisgah on Monday night.
The Bulldogs (7-4) trailed 29-12 by the end of the first quarter after Pisgah’s Molly Heard led a scoring barrage with 11 points.
The Eagles (8-2), led by Heard’s game-high 23 points, pushed the margin to 49-25 at halftime and 70-36 by the end of the third.
Chloe Murdock added nine points for Geraldine.
Paisley Patalas sank four 3s and finished with 14 points for Pisgah, who won its 55th straight game at Carey Ellison Gymnasium.
