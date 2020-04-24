(Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment in a series of stories about DeKalb County football coaches describing some of their favorite plays from this past season. The Times-Journal asked coaches from around the county to pick their favorite plays from this past season, illustrate them and describe why they stood out across the season.)
FORT PAYNE — Ider head coach Miles Keith and his staff noticed a mismatch with one of their wide receivers and a Holly Pond defensive back during the first half.
In his first outing as a varsity head coach, Keith knew the Hornets had to take advantage.
Ider capitalized on the mismatch with a pass play called 90 Verts during a third-and-8 situation and turned the momentum in its favor for good.
Hornets quarterback Matt Norman took the snap and threw a perfect pass to receiver Ben Klausen for a 35-yard touchdown.
“It gave us the confidence to finish the game,” Keith said.
The Hornets’ run game set up the long touchdown that allowed them to thrive throughout the remainder of the night en route to a 17-2 win.
Keith said the offensive line was key to the success of the run game, with Chase Flannigan, Andy Holt, Colton Crane, Alex Browder and Ethan Barrett helping Ider amass 130-plus yards rushing in the second half.
Klausen accounted for all of Ider’s 17 points. In addition to his 35-yard TD reception, he kicked a 49-yard field goal and returned an interception for a score to put the game out of reach in the fourth.
On defense, Norman made a second-half interception.
The scoring play that sparked a wave of momentum made for a great win for the Ider community, Keith said.
“I really enjoyed that ice bath at the end of the game,” the coach said.
The Hornets overcame a tough start. A high snap during a punting situation led to a safety and a 2-0 Holly Pond advantage. But Klausen helped Ider respond with a long field goal early in the third.
Behind defensive play from Seth Hawkins, Gavin Weldon, Jesse Massey, Justin Wood and Matt Wood, who intercepted a pass in the first half, Ider’s offense had a chance to seize control.
