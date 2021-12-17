PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne takes loss at Albertville

Malik Turner paced Fort Payne with 16 points and Ethan Evett added eight points in a 64-41 loss at Albertville on Tuesday night.
John Wesley Seay and Cooper Colvin each scored 10 points, Sam Barclift added nine points and Joseph Prickett had eight points for the Aggies (7-5).
The Aggies led 12-8 after the first quarter, 30-16 at halftime and 53-30 entering the fourth.
Fort Payne dropped to 7-7 with the loss.
Ider 50, Susan Moore 37:
Austin Shirley and Jesse Massey scored 17 points apiece and Hunter Robinson contributed 13 points as Ider defeated Susan Moore in Blountsville on Tuesday night.
Logan Blackwell paced the Bulldogs (3-6) with 12 points and Angel Pacheco shot three 3-pointers for nine points.
After breaking a 9-9 tie at the start of the second period, Ider (6-7) took a 27-19 advantage at the break. Massey scored 10 points and Shirley added eight points during the second-quarter run.
Susan Moore closed to within 36-30 by the end of the third period, but the Hornets’ defense restricted the home team to seven points in the final frame.
Pisgah 84, Geraldine 83:
Connor Johnson accounted for four 3-point baskets and 24 points to lead a trio of Geraldine scorers in double digits in an 84-83 loss at Pisgah on Monday night.
Redick Smith scored 14 points, Colton Lusher contributed 10 points and Lucas Bryant finished with nine points for the Bulldogs (7-3).
Geraldine trailed 55-43 at intermission and 67-53 entering the final period.
The 6-5 Eagles made 8 of 14 free throws in the fourth.
Jakob Kirby scored a game-high 28 points, including five 3-point baskets, Rhyan Barrett added 18 points and Jake Hendricks had 16 points.
Pinson Valley 70, Plainview 59:
Luke Smith scored 20 points with eight rebounds, leading four Plainview players in double-digit scoring in a 70-59 loss at Class 6A Pinson Valley on Monday night.
Jonah Williams and Dylan Haymon each finished with 11 points and Cole Millican added 10 points and five assists for the Bears (8-4), who had a five-game winning streak end.
By the end of the opening period, the Indians led 19-11, before the Bears limited the home side to nine second-quarter points and tied the game at 28 at halftime.
The Indians maintained a 48-46 edge entering the fourth, where Plainview was outscored 22-13.
The Bears shot 7 of 24 from 3-point range, were outrebounded 26-21 and turned over the ball 13 times to 12 for Pinson Valley.
Scottsboro 67, Fyffe 59:
Eli Butts had 18 points and Jesse Matthews 17 points in Fyffe’s 67-59 home loss to Class 6A Scottsboro on Tuesday night.
Tyler Stephens contributed eight points and Bryson Nance and Carter Wilborn each had seven points, as the Red Devils fell to 2-7.
Scottsboro (9-3) led by 20 with just more than 4 minutes left to play. Fyffe got as close as five with 13 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats played without leading scorer Tyson Sexton and key reserve Kyle Wright, both out with a non-COVID illness.
Section 53, Sylvania 48:
Drake Whisenant finished with four 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points and Sawyer Hughes added 12 points for Sylvania in a 53-48 loss at Section on Tuesday night.
Alex Guinn paced the Lions (10-2) with 18 points and Logan Patterson chipped in 15 points.
The 2-10 Rams rallied from a 21-11 first-quarter deficit to pull within 27-26 at the break.
Whisenant made a pair of 3s during the third quarter to keep Sylvania within 41-39 by the end of the period.
Section sank all six free-throw attempts to close with the win.
