It’s been close a few times in the first half of the season, but Fort Payne’s defense made it official Friday night: the first shutout win of 2022.
Fort Payne scored twice in the second quarter and again in the third while handing Class 5A No. 8 Arab its first loss of the season, winning 21-0 in Arab.
“The scoreboard will show you that our defense has given up some points, but they really have not given up points this year,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We’ve basically given up seven to Etowah and seven to Gadsden City, and other than that, it’s been late in the game, on special teams or it’s been an offensive turnover. Our defense has played tremendously all year and tonight was no different.”
The Wildcats (4-1) return to Class 6A-Region 8 competition next Friday, hosting Lee at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m.
Against Arab (5-1), Nolan Fowler took a handoff left and cut up the middle on fourth-and-1 from the 3 to give Fort Payne a 21-0 lead after a Conner Hughes kick with 3:05 left in the third.
Bennett Blanks had a 1-yard scoring dive and Dax Varnadore connected with Skyler Cody for a 24-yard touchdown in the second period to give Fort Payne a 14-0 lead at intermission.
Fort Payne’s defense forced a turnover on downs on the Knights’ first series. The Wildcats successfully defended a fourth-and-6 play from their own 33-yard line — it was as close as Arab came to getting in scoring position across the half.
“(The Knights) had some plays early and we settled in there and made a stop on their first drive,” Elmore said.
Fort Payne followed with an 11-play, 67-yard drive on its second series. Blanks ripped off a 10-yard run and added a 7-yard rush down to the Arab 1. He punched in the score two plays later, and Hughes kicked the extra point for the 7-0 advantage with 38 seconds to play in the first period.
The Wildcats unleashed a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive in their next possession, finishing with Varnadore finding Cody rolling into the deep-right corner of the end zone during a third-and-11 situation from 24 yards out.
Clayton Wooten pounced on an Arab fumble and recovered the ball for the Wildcats with less than 5 minutes to play in the half.
