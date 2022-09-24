It’s been close a few times in the first half of the season, but Fort Payne’s defense made it official Friday night: the first shutout win of 2022.

Fort Payne scored twice in the second quarter and again in the third while handing Class 5A No. 8 Arab its first loss of the season, winning 21-0 in Arab.

