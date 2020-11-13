FYFFE — Ike Rowell rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more as the Fyffe Red Devils routed the Walter Wellborn Panthers 42-13 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Paul Benefield Stadium on Friday night.
The Red Devils (12-0) extended their program-record winning streak to 42 games, including 48 in a row on their home turf, and advanced to the state quarterfinal round. They’ll travel to Ohatchee, a No. 3 seed from Region 5, next Friday night. Ohatchee defeated Winfield 54-27 on Friday night.
Rowell ran for two first-half scores and passed for two more to help the Red Devils take a 28-7 halftime advantage.
Fyffe scored on all four first-half possessions, beginning with an 8-yard Rowell touchdown run up the middle with 8 minutes left in the opening quarter. The ensuing extra-point kick attempt failed.
The Panthers (9-2) burned two of their three first-half timeouts in a row while deciding whether or not to attempt a fourth-down conversion near midfield at the 5-minute mark in the quarter. Head coach Jeff Smith opted to punt.
Fyffe got the Panthers’ defense to bite on a fake handoff on its next possession and turned it into points.
From the Wellborn 28-yard line, Rowell faked a handoff to the right and kept it in a run to the left. He was all alone on the left side of the field before Wellborn’s defenders could close in.
Rowell escaped the nearest defender near the Fyffe 40 and continued for a 72-yard score. He kept the ball and found the end zone on the following 2-point conversion attempt, making it 14-0 with 4 minutes remaining in the first period.
A 15-yard scoring pass from Rowell to Brody Dalton capped the Red Devils’ next possession midway through the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0.
Calvin Spinks took a handoff on a sweeping run to the right for a 3-yard Panthers score with 1:15 to play in the half, before Fyffe closed the half with Rowell tossing a 33-yard scoring pass to Justin Stiefel with 35 seconds left.
Fyffe recovered the opening kickoff of the second half near Wellborn’s 20 and Rowell ran for a 6-yard touchdown and a 35-7 lead.
Rowell scored his fourth rushing touchdown and sixth overall with a 4-yard keeper at the 10:17 mark in the fourth.
Ti’quan Thomas’ 1-yard scoring dive with 2:27 remaining in regulation gave Wellborn its final score. Fyffe’s Will Stephens blocked the ensuing extra-point kick attempt.
Rowell rushed for 162 yards on 18 carries as Fyffe finished with 332 yards rushing and 380 yards of total offense.
Wellborn’s Jett Smith carried 14 times for 146 yards. The Panthers gained 272 yards of offense, all from their run game.
