Jaxson Bruce clocked in fourth individually to help Plainview place fourth overall in the Girls Small School 5K in the Randolph Invitational at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday.
Ephan Benjume highlighted the Plainview boys’ 11th-place outing, leading the way with a 28th-place individual finish.
More than 100 runners participated in the Girls Small School race, and more than 200 runners competed in the Boys Small School event.
Plainview’s performances at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park on Saturday:
Jaxson Bruce, fourth, 21:16.71
Abigail Mays, 19th, 22:47.54
Lyda Smith, 48th, 25:22.81
Emma Graham, 51st, 25:39.74
Addie Kate Higdon, 59th, 26:09.09
Navaeh Boyd, 60th, 26:11.21
Jada Hampton, 78th, 28:20.89
Jayden Blackwell, 79th, 28:24.32
Marlee Townsend, 80th, 28:26.30
Kresley Culpepper, 90th, 29:51.58
Ephan Benjume, 23rd, 18:52.81
Israel Johnson, 50th, 20:03.67
Collin Hall, 60th, 20:27.54
Cayson Hall, 65th, 20:38.48
Will Jackson, 129th, 22:53.23
Jackson Smith, 135th, 23:24.25
Ryder Mauldin, 139th, 23:35.68
Aaron Easterby, 155th, 24:05.37
Brandon Horton, 160th, 24:22.02
Eli Crawford, 174th, 25:15.78
Collin Wilborn, 184th, 26:16.06
Cooper Mitchell, 191st, 26:55.21
Carter Boswell, 198th, 28:11.89
