Jaxson Bruce clocked in fourth individually to help Plainview place fourth overall in the Girls Small School 5K in the Randolph Invitational at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday.

Ephan Benjume highlighted the Plainview boys’ 11th-place outing, leading the way with a 28th-place individual finish.

