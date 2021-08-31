Defending Class 3A state champion Fyffe returns from a bye week to host the Collinsville Panthers in a Region 7 opener for both teams at Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 1-0 Red Devils began their regular season with a 30-6 victory against Isabella.
Collinsville (1-1) enters region play following a 21-20 comeback win against Crossville last Friday night.
Trailing 20-14 inside the final 3 minutes, the Panthers went 64 yards in eight plays, with Keaton DeBoard traveling 11 yards for the game-tying touchdown and Tristan Gallegos adding the PAT kick to put the Panthers back ahead.
Crossville was able to get a first down before losing the ball as time ran out with the ball at the Lions’ 45-yard line.
For Collinsville, DeBoard rushed for 144 yards and three scores on 27 carries. He also passed for 71 yards and had two kickoff returns totaling 69 yards. Colton Wills rushed for 29 yards and had 63 yards receiving, adding 32 yards on a kickoff and punt return. Fernando Padilla had two fumble recoveries.
Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield and Collinsville interim head coach Ernie Willingham since the 2019 state playoffs, when Fyffe won 21-0 in a semifinal-round game.
Fyffe maintains a 42-17-1 advantage in the series, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Pisgah at Plainview
Plainview takes on former region foe Pisgah in its home opener in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Plainview (1-0) downed Pisgah 50-28 last season and holds a 26-10 all-time series lead, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Eagles (0-1) lost 48-42 to Sand Rock in their season opener last week. Pisgah is led by Luke Pruitt in his fourth season as head coach.
The Bears opened regular-season play with a 28-14 victory at Ider last Friday night, where they tallied 318 of their 341 yards of offense from their run game.
Braiden Thomas tallied a game-high 197 yards rushing on 22 attempts with a touchdown for Plainview. Noah White ran for two scores behind seven carries for 74 yards, while completing one pass attempt to Dylan McCullough for a 23-yard gain.
Asbury at Geraldine
The Geraldine Bulldogs aim for their first win in head coach Michael Davis’ first season when they host the Asbury Rams in a Class 3A, Region 7 opener at Coolidge-Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Geraldine (0-1) used a balanced offensive attack in its 28-26 season-opening loss against Westminster Christian Academy last Friday night.
Jaxon Colvin completed 8 of 12 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulldogs, while the team rushed for 187 yards, led by Colvin’s 77 yards on 17 carries for a touchdown.
Colton Lusher caught two passes for 66 yards with a touchdown and Carlos Mann added one reception for 72 yards with a score, and Caleb Hall chipped in 17 rushes for 68 yards and a score.
Defensively, Colvin led the way with nine total tackles, including six solo stops. River Walling also had nine tackles (five solo) and Lusher, Bo Harper and Kobe Hill accounted for six tackles each. Joe Garcia recovered a fumble and Mann recorded an interception.
Asbury (1-1) visits Geraldine after a 51-28 loss at Whitesburg Christian last week after defeating Gaston 33-8 in its season opener Aug. 19.
Chris Williams is in his third season as the Rams’ head coach.
Geraldine shut out Asbury 47-0 in last year’s meeting, which was the first meeting between the two teams in program history.
Ider at North Sand Mountain
Ider visits North Sand Mountain for its Class 2A, Region 7 opener in Higdon at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bison, led by head coach Keith Kirby in his sixth season, suffered a 51-0 loss against Dade County (Ga.) in last Friday’s regular-season opener.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the Hornets (1-1) maintain a 28-20 all-time series advantage against NSM and look to snap a five-game losing streak in the series this week.
Plainview defeated Ider 28-14 last week, as the Hornets tallied 171 of their 213 yards of offense from its run game.
Hunter Robinson led Ider’s ground game with 98 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.
The Hornets surrendered 341 yards of offense in last week’s loss.
Boaz at Crossville
After the Crossville Lions took their second straight loss last week, the return home to host the Boaz Pirates in a Class 5A, Region 7 opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
Crossville led 20-14 with 3 minutes remaining in regulation in last Friday’s game against Collinsville, before the Panthers rallied ahead for a 21-20 win.
In their regular-season opener Aug. 21, the Lions took a 32-0 loss at New Hope.
Boaz (1-1) holds a 29-13-2 all-time series lead entering Friday’s contest, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Pirates are coming off a 42-35 loss at Madison County. They defeated Hayden 21-12 in their season opener Aug. 20.
Jeremy Sullivan is in his fifth season as Boaz’s head coach.
Valley Head at Cedar Bluff
The Valley Head Tigers make their first road trip of the season while looking for their first win in head coach Charles Hammon’s first season in Valley Head.
Valley Head visits Cedar Bluff in a Class 1A, Region 7 contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cedar Bluff (0-1) enters this week’s contest also looking for its first win under first-year head coach Alan Beckett’s guidance.
Spring Garden held Cedar Bluff scoreless in a 40-0 game last week.
Cedar Bluff leads the all-time series with Valley Head 39-16, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. Valley Head won last year’s game 20-14.
Valley Head is coming off a 34-14 loss against Section last week. Section raced to a 20-0 lead before halftime, but Valley Head rallied.
Hernan Moreno scored on a 9-yard run with 6:41 left in the first half and Noah Hulgan added the extra point to cut the lead to 20-7. After a defensive stand with less than 5 minutes left in the half, Eian Bian found Ashton Brown for an 8-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-3 play with 20 seconds left. Hulgan added a PAT kick to pull Valley Head within 20-14.
Cornerstone at Faith Temple
Cornerstone Christian Academy takes its final road trip before next week’s home opener, visiting Faith Temple-Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 1-0 Eagles travel to Jacksonville after having last week’s game at Success Unlimited Academy canceled due to COVID concerns at the school in Montgomery.
Faith Temple (0-1) took a 50-30 loss to Success Unlimited in its season opener
Cornerstone topped New Lift Christian 40-0 in its season opener.
Jack McGullion accounted for four touchdowns and Lucas Hale finished with three scores as the Knights’ defense limited New Life to just 35 yards of offense.
McGullion rushed for 82 yards on two attempts with two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 107 yards and two scores. Hale completed all three of his passing attempts for 107 yards and two scores, while rushing for another touchdown and 24 yards on eight carries.
