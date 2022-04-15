The top two seeds in the 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament advanced Thursday.
No. 1 Plainview blanked No. 8 Crossville 19-0 in five innings, before No. 2 Ider topped No. 7 Valley Head 8-1 at Crossville City Park.
On Friday, No. 3 Collinsville played No. 6 Fyffe and No. 4 Sylvania played No. 5 Geraldine. The games were not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Weather permitting, Plainview will play the Sylvania/Geraldine winner at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Ider will play the Collinsville/Fyffe winner at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The county championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Crossville City Park.
In the tournament’s opening game Thursday, the Bears compiled 12 hits and 16 RBIs while drawing 10 walks. Meanwhile, Levi Brown surrendered just one hit while striking out three and walking none in a complete game on the mound.
Sam Crowell and Logan Payne drove in three runs on two hits, as Payne hit a double. Noah White plated three runs with a double and two RBIs, Braden Haymon doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored and Connor Davis plated two runs with two RBIs, as Ethan Williams scored four runs with an RBI.
Dakota Causey accounted for the Lions’ lone hit in the fifth inning on a double that banked off third base and into the outfield.
Kolby Lesley allowed 10 runs on seven hits while delivering two strikeouts and walking six in 2 2/3 innings of the start for Crossville. In relief, Jaydn Heflin walked four, sat one and gave up five hits.
In Ider’s win against Valley Head in Thursday’s Game 2, Peyton Hood doubled twice and drove in two runs, as Keegan Whitaker struck out seven, walked none and surrendered one run on three hits in four innings on the mound.
Cody Tinker relieved Whitaker by allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
Matthew Norman doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Whitaker drove in two runs on two hits and Branson Durham and Layne White each contributed two runs.
For the Tigers, Eian Bain had two hits and scored the team’s only run, and Mason Vest added two hits.
Noah Hulgan lasted 4 2/3 innings on the mound, retiring and walking four while allowing six runs on three hits. Keller Sweeney allowed two hits and runs, struck out two and walked one in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.