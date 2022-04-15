Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.