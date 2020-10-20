Fort Payne hosts defending 6A champion Oxford for region title

FORT PAYNE — The Class 6A, Region 7 championship is on the line this Friday night.
The Fort Payne Wildcats host the defending 6A state champion Oxford Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (7-1, 5-0) can secure the region’s top seed in the state playoffs with a win this week, even though a loss still secures Fort Payne will host a first-round state playoff game.
As the Wildcats host the defending state champs, they’ll be without senior running back Hunter Love and senior linebacker Caden Holbrook, who both sustained potential season-ending injuries in last Friday’s 41-20 win at Pell City.
“Injuries, especially potentially season-ending injuries, are the toughest part about coaching high school sports,” Fort Payne coach Chris Elmore said. “We are disappointed for both Hunter and Caden but also very proud of what they have accomplished this season. Both have played a major role in our success up to this point. But, as a coach, I have to continue and try and get the rest of our team ready to compete this Friday night.
“It is difficult for us to just ‘turn the page’ but it is something that we have to try and do if we want to succeed. We have challenged our players to all try and step up and play just a little bit better in those players’ absence.”
Love finished with 102 yards rushing on 21 carries with two touchdowns and J.D. Blalock completed 7 of 11 passes for 137 yards and two scores in Fort Payne’s win last week.
Love scored both of his touchdown runs in the first half and Blalock tossed a touchdown pass to Marcus Ledford to put the Wildcats in control with a 24-7 lead at the half.
Pell City failed to convert a fourth-down play inside its own red zone on its opening drive but held the Wildcats to an Alex McPherson field goal and a 3-0 lead with 9:28 left in the first quarter.
Love capped the Wildcats’ next possession with a 4-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-2 play, extending the advantage to 10-0 with 11 minutes remaining in the half.
A pass interference call against Fort Payne led to the Panthers’ first score.
Pell City’s David Keith took a handoff to the right side and scored from 13 yards out midway through the period.
Love kept Fort Payne’s drive alive with a fourth-down run of 4 yards, leading to a 27-yard scoring connection between Blalock and Ledford to make it 17-7 with 2:53 left in the half.
Blalock found Ledford streaking across the middle and hit him in stride for a score, as Ledford’s defender drug him to the ground after crossing the goal line.
Fort Payne’s Jayden Dubose intercepted a batted pass with 1:07 remaining until halftime, leading to another touchdown.
“That sequence where Dubose gets the interception and we score to make it 24-7 was a big part of the game, I thought,” Elmore said after the game. “It extended the lead and put (the Panthers) in a situation where they had to pretty much throw it the whole second half.”
Dubose pulled down the pass on Pell City’s 34-yard line and Love punched in his second touchdown run of the night with a rush straight up the gut of Pell City’s defense with 16 seconds left.
Devin Wells led Fort Payne’s defensive effort with a team-high 12 tackles.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets (7-1, 5-0) produced a season-high point total in last week’s 63-6 victory against Springville.
The Yellow Jackets enter this week’s game averaging 47 points per contest while surrendering just 19 per game.
“They are difficult to slow down because they are excellent in everything they do,” Elmore said.
Quarterback Trey Higgins led Oxford’s attack in a 14-13 win against Spanish Fort in last year’s state championship game in Auburn and has developed into an even stronger force as a dual-threat this season, Elmore said.
Not only is Higgins difficult for opposing defenses to contain, but he’s also surrounded by talented skill position players.
“Roc Taylor is as good a (wide receiver) as you will find anywhere in our state,” Elmore said. “He is big, physical and catches the ball very well.”
Warren Britt has been another impactful receiving option for the Yellow Jackets, along with Rodricus Elston at running back.
Oxford’s offensive line has two players weighing in at more than 300 pounds.
“It will be a tremendous challenge for our defense, as they are as balanced and talented of a team as we have seen all year,” Elmore said.
The Wildcats are prepared to see a fast and stingy defense as Oxford visits. Elmore said linebacker Tavares Elston is as good of an inside linebacker as any team has in the state, noting that he is “in on almost every tackle on defense.”
Rodricus Elston also plays some defense at safety and makes a lot of plays for the Yellow Jackets, along with two great lockdown cornerbacks in Delvon Fagans and Trequan Fagans.
Oxford leads the series 5-2-3. The Yellow Jackets defeated Fort Payne 17-7 in the previous meeting in October 2017, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.