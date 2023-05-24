One of Selena Penton’s close friends recently told her that the best days are ahead.
Penton, who resigned as the head coach of Fort Payne High School’s track and field programs after four years to lead Boaz’s track and field programs and girls cross country team, said she’s believing her friend’s words for herself and the future of Fort Payne track and field.
“The athletes have become like my own children and they will always hold a very special place in my heart,” Penton told the Times-Journal. “Over the years, I have built relationships with athletes, coaches and teachers in Fort Payne that have made them feel more like family than anything else. We have all laughed, cried, worked, celebrated and grown together. It’s not the place that makes it hard to leave, or even the success, it’s the people.”
Penton’s last day at Fort Payne High School was Friday. With her new positions at Boaz High School, she’ll not only be closer to home, but also have an opportunity to dive into the challenges of developing new high school athletic programs.
“I am very excited for this new journey ahead,” Penton said. “I hope to continue to lead the Boaz program in a positive direction and help student-athletes reach new goals that they may not have thought possible.”
Although Fort Payne track and field was in a good place when Penton arrived in 2018, the former Jacksonville State University track athlete helped direct the Wildcats to continued success, which included guiding the girls to five of their nine consecutive sectional championships.
This season, Penton’s last, was a historic one, as both Fort Payne’s boys and girls teams won sectionals for the first time in school history — it was the boys’ first sectional title since 1988.
Penton witnessed 23 broken Fort Payne High School track and field records — some broken multiple times — 57 state medalists, eight state champions and 10 student-athletes sign track or cross country scholarships.
The 2021 girls 4x400-meter relay team of Madi Wallace, Maddie Jackson, Ruthie Jones and Maggie Groat shattering the 33-year-old school record and finishing as state champions were among some of her best memories, Penton said, as well as Skyler Cody’s 110-meter boys hurdles time from this season that broke a 35-year-old school record.
“(Penton) did a really outstanding job,” FPHS assistant coach C.M. Sanford said. “We’ve had a very good program and to step in at a young age and take charge of that is a pretty tall order.”
When she arrived in Fort Payne in 2018, Penton didn’t know anyone at the school. But the coaches befriended her and helped show her the amount of time and work it takes to run a successful program.
“I was lucky when I came to Fort Payne because I stepped into a program that was already successful,” Penton said. “However, that does not undermine the amount of work it takes to sustain a successful program, and make it successful in new ways. I have learned so much in the past five years, and I feel confident that I can take this knowledge and build success in a new program.
“I’ve been blessed to work alongside coaches who have been supportive of me as a young coach and have helped me determine my own coaching philosophy.”
Sanford said Penton’s youth and knack for encouragement were two strong elements that she used to galvanize Fort Payne’s athletes and get the best results out of them across her years as head of the programs.
“I think she was probably more encouraging than some of us older people were at times,” Sanford joked.
Penton thanked Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett for setting her up with her first coaching opportunity and FPHS Principal Patrick Barnes for his support over the last two years. She gave additional thanks to Sanford, Ashley Jackson, Cole Peters, Heath Shaddix, Matthew Shaddix and Sarah Nelson for “being a wonderful coaching staff and for everything they have helped me with since I became a coach five years ago.”
“This program is truly one of the best that Fort Payne High School has to offer and I’m thankful to have been a small part of it,” she said, adding, “I would like to thank my athletes for all of the hard work and dedication they have shown to me and the program. Regardless of who leads it, the athletes are the program. I will always look back on my days at Fort Payne with a sense of pride, accomplishment and happiness.”
