Anabelle Taylor had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, Kirby Coots chipped in 11 points and Heather Powell gained her first head-coaching win with Fyffe, 50-44, against Dade County (Ga.) in Fyffe on Monday night.
Jade Johnson contributed 10 rebounds and Ashton Childress added six as the Red Devils improved to 1-2.
The Wolverines (0-1) trailed 20-18 at halftime and were outscored 30-26 in the second half.
Valley Head 54, Jacksonville Christian Academy 43:
Emma Harrison scored a game-high 23 points and Jenna McKenzie had 13 points in the Valley Head girls’ 54-43 victory against Jacksonville Christian Academy in Valley Head last Friday night.
The Tigers (1-0) led 21-11 at halftime and outscored Jacksonville Christian 33-31 in the second half.
Valley Head made six 3-pointers in the game, including a pair from Harrison in the third quarter.
Rebekah Carter paced Jacksonville Christian with 16 points and Hannah Clayton scored nine points.
Geraldine 54, Crossville 52:
Joanna Hammett scored 11 points and Sara Smith added 10 points as the Geraldine girls edged Crossville 54-52 in Crossville last Friday night.
Laura Lopez led all Lions with 16 points, Kinsley Henderson scored 14 points, Bri Gonzalez added 11 points and Yazmin Delacruz nine points.
The Bulldogs led 32-26 at halftime and improved to 2-1 with the win
Crossville fell to 0-3 with the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.