Tigers' win streak burned by Purple Devils

VALLEY HEAD – The Valley Head Tigers nearly overcame a brutal start at home Friday against the Ragland Purple Devils, but couldn’t come up with the late plays they needed and ultimately saw their 4-game winning streak come to an end in a 26-14 defeat.
Ragland opened Friday’s non-regional bout with the ball and slowly but surely marched 65 yards to the end zone. The Tigers looked like they had the drive stalled after a pair of penalties put the Devils in a third-and-long situation, but the Devils moved the chains with two straight completions through the air that cover 39 yards and moved the ball inside the 10. The Devils scored three plays later on a 2-yard run from Josh Phillips. Their PAT kick was no good and made the score 6-0 with 5:06 left in the first.
The Tigers moved the chains once with their running game on their opening drive, put stalled at midfield before having to punt it back to the Devils.
Ragland then quickly picked up chunks of yards through the air as quarterback Owen Schall fired completions of nine and 11 yards to move the Devils into Valley Head territory. Schall then capped off the drive on the first play of the second quarter when he found Phillips open the middle. Phillips then broke away from his defenders and went untouched the rest of the way for a 40-yard touchdown. The Devils went for two this time and failed to convert again, making the score 12-0 with 11:47 left in the first half.
Valley Head then really hurt their chances on the following kickoff when the Tigers fielded the ball just before it went out of bounds inside their own 5-yard line. Trinidad started that possession with an 18-yard carry, but a fumble and a botched shotgun snap later forced the Tigers to punt again from their own 30.
Ragland took over from their own 45 and picked up first downs on a pair of Valley Head penalties before one of their own negated what would have been a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers forced Ragland’s first punt of the night shortly after and responded with one of their better drives of the night.
Jordan Burt got things going when he converted on third-and-10 from the Valley Head 20 with a 14-yard scramble. Trinidad then moved the chains twice on runs of 14 and 13 yards before he lost the ball at the end of a 9-yard carry. Ragland dove on the loose ball and ended up holding the ball until the halftime break.
Valley Head had another promising drive to start the second half, but that one also ended in another turnover. Burt converted a third down with a 27-yard scramble and Trinidad picked up 11 yards a play later to put the Tigers in scoring range, but four plays later, a high snap rolled back near midfield and was scooped up by the Devils.
Ragland then took advantage of the good field position and scored six plays after the turnover on a 4-yard carry by Phillips. They went for two again and came up short of the end zone to make the score 18-0 with 6:01 to play in the third.
Valley Head’s offense then finally broke through two plays into their next drive the Burt ran a bootleg down the left sideline and past the Ragland defense for a 55-yard touchdown run. He pitched the ball to Trinidad, who scored on the following 2-point conversion to make the score 18-8 with 5:15 to go in the third.
Valley Head’s defense then carried that momentum with them as they forced their first three-and-out of the night to give their offense another chance to cut into the lead.
The Tigers took over near midfield and marched 53 yards on 10 plays on a drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Burt. Valley Head missed their 2-point try this time to make the score 18-14 at the end of the third.
Roger McMahan came up with a sack on defense as Valley Head forced another three-and-out to give their offense a chance to take their first lead.
The first five plays of the Tigers’ following drive saw Burt carry the ball for a combined 34 yards and three first downs. That put the Tigers 25 yards away from taking the lead, but four plays later, Ragland forced a turnover on downs.
The Devils then looked like they had sealed the win four plays later when Nathaniel Kelley took off for a 59-yard touchdown run, but the play was called back for holding. Ragland would overcome that penalty two plays later though when Schall connected with Phillips for a 46-yard catch and run over the middle that moved the ball to the Valley Head 18.
The Tigers then stopped Ragland on three straight plays to force fourth-and-6, but the Devils completed a 9-yard pass to move the chains and scored three plays later on a 5-yard run by Phillips to end Valley Head’s hopes of a last-second comeback.
Schall finished completing 19-of-28 passes for 258 yards and touchdown. Phillips hauled in 11 of those passes for 183 yards and a score. He also rushed for 49 yards and three scores on 18 carries.
Burt led Valley Head with 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He completed 2-of-5 passes for 56 yards. Trinidad picked up 139 yards on 24 carries.
The Tigers will try to bounce back next week on the road in regional play against R.A. Hubbard.
