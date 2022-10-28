Geraldine continues domination vs. Crossville in Battle of Skirum Creek

Geraldine hoists the Battle of Skirum Creek trophy at Crossville Memorial Stadium on Friday.

 Shannon J. Allen | Sand Mountain Reporter

Playoff-bound Geraldine continued its domination of the Battle of Skirum Creek by rolling to a 42-13 victory over Crossville on Friday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium. It was the 101st renewal of the rivalry.

The Bulldogs built a 42-0 halftime advantage and emptied the bench in the second half as they began looking toward a trip to No. 5 Winfield on Nov. 4 in the first round of the Class 3A postseason. Geraldine (7-3) posted its 19th win in the last 24 games against Crossville, which finished 0-10. The Lions lead the series 57-41-3.

