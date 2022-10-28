Geraldine continues domination vs. Crossville in Battle of Skirum Creek

Playoff-bound Geraldine continued its domination of the Battle of Skirum Creek by rolling to a 42-13 victory over Crossville on Friday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium. It was the 101st renewal of the rivalry.
The Bulldogs built a 42-0 halftime advantage and emptied the bench in the second half as they began looking toward a trip to No. 5 Winfield on Nov. 4 in the first round of the Class 3A postseason. Geraldine (7-3) posted its 19th win in the last 24 games against Crossville, which finished 0-10. The Lions lead the series 57-41-3.
Principals Jon Peppers of Crossville and Jason Mayfield of Geraldine presented the Battle of Skirum Creek trophy to the Bulldogs on the field after the game. It’s the second year for the trophy, which goes to the winning team each year.
Geraldine drove 85 yards to the end zone on the opening series of the game. Carlos Mann ripped off a 30-yard gain to start the series, and he finished it with a 23-yard touchdown run with 8:39 left. Moses Garcia’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Lions gained one first down before being forced to punt from their 37-yard line. The Lions mishandled the snap, and the Bulldogs took over at the CHS 20-yard line. On the next play, Jaxon Colvin threw a 20-yard TD pass to Mann, who broke a few tackles on his way to the end zone. Garcia’s point-after gave GHS a 14-0 lead with 5:12 on the clock.
A penalty wiped out Mann’s punt return for a score, but the Bulldogs’ offense made it up on Colvin’s 23-yard scoring pass to Cody Satterfleld, who broke a tackle on the Lions’ sideline and sprinted to the end zone with 1:03 remaining. Garcia kicked it to 21-0.
On the second play after the kickoff, Geraldine’s Malikiah Whitton recovered a CHS fumble at the Lions’ 33. It took the Bulldogs five plays to convert the turnover, with Zane Williams rushing 3 yards for a touchdown with 10:55 to go in the second quarter. Garcia’s kick extended the lead to 28-0.
Following a Lions’ punt, the Bulldogs covered 70 yards in only two plays. CHS was penalized 15 yards for a late hit after Eli Schlageter’s 11-yard run, giving Geraldine a first down at the Lions’ 44. The next snap saw Colvin hit a wide-open Satterfield down the middle for a TD. Garcia’s conversion pushed it to 35-0.
The Bulldogs marched 46 yards for their final points of the night, which came on Williams’ 4-yard carry around left end with 1:47 to play in the opening half. Garcia kicked it to 42-0.
Geraldine’s Joseph Garcia blocked a punt his team recovered at the 1-yard line with 9:44 to go in the third quarter. However, Crossville’s defense delivered a goal-line stand. The Bulldogs fumbled with 8:07 on the clock, and Crossville’s Steven Juan recovered at his 13.
The Lions recorded a defensive touchdown when Juan picked off a fourth-down pass and raced 70 yards with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter, making it 42-6.
Crossville took a punt at its 9 and drove 91 yards for a TD behind the running of Juan, quarterback Caleb Causey and Manuel Gaspar. Causey ran a QB sneak up the middle for an 8-yard score with 8 seconds left in the game. Cristian Rodriguez drilled the extra point, making it 42-13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.