FORT PAYNE — Maggie Groat notched first-place finishes in the girls 400-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and as a part of the 4x400-meter relay team, helping the Fort Payne girls achieve a second-place overall finish at the Fort Payne Invitational at Fort Payne High School on Friday evening.
James Clemens earned first-place nods in both the girls and boys division. On the girls’ side, Clemens scored 226 points for the top finish, while Fort Payne (210) was second, Arab (85) was third and Scottsboro (53) placed fourth. In the boys’ division, Clemens amassed 221 points in the win with Scottsboro (115) placing second, Southside-Gadsden (112) finishing third and Fort Payne (89) fourth.
In the girls division, the Fort Payne girls 4x400-meter relay team of Groat, Maddie Jackson, Madi Wallace and Ruthie Jones finished first (4:10.76), the 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Aylin Vega, Reese McCurdy and Angel Reyes finished first (10:25.85) and the 4x100-meter relay team (Madisyn Hill, Jordan Strogov, Lennon Ibsen and Jones) placed third (51.73).
Groat clocked 1:01.96 in the 400-meter dash, 47.49 in the 300-meter hurdles and 5 feet in the high jump.
Wallace scored a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (14.92) and second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.66) and the long jump (16 feet, 1/4 inches).
Jackson won the 1600-meter run (5:20.91) and second in the 800-meter run (2:28.33), Ibsen was first in the triple jump (34-4.75) and first in the pole vault (10-3) and Hill placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.55) and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.42).
Strogov was second in the pole vault (9-6), Brylan Gray was second in the discus throw (82-7) and third in the shot put (32-5) and Cooper Garrett notched fourth-place finishes in the javelin throw (91-6) and shot put (29-7.5).
For the Fort Payne boys, Kobe King picked up a first-place finish in the long jump (19-7.5) and third in the triple jump (40-1.25).
Owen Pettis was second in the 400-meter dash (52.32) and Patrick Sherrill placed third (52.93).
Pettis, Sherrill, King, Carter Tinker, Arturo Rodriguez and Malik Turner combined to help Fort Payne place second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:38.13). The 4x800-meter relay team (Rodriguez, Antonio Sandavol, Oliver Perea and Ian Norman) finished third (9:00.95). The 4x100-meter relay team (King, Turner, Sherrill and Skyler Cody) placed third (45.52).
Will be updated.
