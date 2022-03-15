Basketball players garner 3A, Area 7 honors

Basketball coaches from Class 3A, Area 7 have voted for all-region players.
Here are the 2021-22 All-Area 7 Teams from 3A:
GIRLS
Collinsville
Tyla Tatum
Kayla Beene
Sophia Wills
Geraldine
Gracey Johnson
Shelby Trester
Glencoe
Jaxson Sizemore
Kinslee Gray
Hokes Bluff
Kileigh Blackwell
Halle Davenport
Kayla Traylor
BOYS
Collinsville
Alex Garcia
Geraldine
Jaxon Colvin
Connor Johnson
Redick Smith
Glencoe
Kade Kuney
Andrew Greene
Wade Segrest
Hokes Bluff
Kyle Patterson
Harrison Millander
Jordan Presley
