Basketball players garner 3A, Area 7 honors

Basketball coaches from Class 3A, Area 7 have voted for all-region players.

Here are the 2021-22 All-Area 7 Teams from 3A:

GIRLS

Collinsville

Tyla Tatum

Kayla Beene

Sophia Wills

Geraldine

Gracey Johnson

Shelby Trester

Glencoe

Jaxson Sizemore

Kinslee Gray

Hokes Bluff

Kileigh Blackwell

Halle Davenport

Kayla Traylor

BOYS

Collinsville

Alex Garcia

Geraldine

Jaxon Colvin

Connor Johnson

Redick Smith

Glencoe

Kade Kuney

Andrew Greene

Wade Segrest

Hokes Bluff

Kyle Patterson

Harrison Millander

Jordan Presley 

