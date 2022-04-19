With the AHSAA high school baseball playoffs beginning this week, first-round pairings are set for DeKalb County teams.
In Class 1A, Area 15 winner Valley Head hosts Area 9 runner-up Ragland at Ider Town Park. The first two games of the best-of-three series are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday. The if-needed third game is set for 4 p.m. Friday.
In 2A, Area 15 runner-up Ider visits Area 9 winner Altamont with Game 1 set for a 3:30 p.m. Friday first pitch. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, and the if-needed Game 3 is scheduled for noon Saturday.
In 3A, Plainview, the Area 14 winner, hosts Area 11 runner-up Ohatchee on Friday. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m., respectively. The if-needed third game is set for noon Saturday.
Area 14 runner-up Sylvania visits Area 11 winner Piedmont on Friday. Games 1 and 2 are set for 5 and 7 p.m., respectively. The if-needed Game 3 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Collinsville, the Area 12 runner-up, travels to Area 13 winner J.B. Pennington with Game 1 set for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the if-needed third game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
