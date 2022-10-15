No. 5 Tigers clinch region title in rout of Panthers

Valley Head’s Nate Bain pushes past Woodville’s defense during Friday night’s region game. 

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

The No. 5 Valley Head Tigers clinched the Class 1A-Region 7 championship, locking in the No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a 60-8 blowout win against the Woodville Panthers on senior night Friday.

Woodville (2-6, 0-5 1A-Region 7) has had a very rough season thus far, while Valley Head (8-0, 6-0) has been soaring.

