No. 5 Tigers clinch region title in rout of Panthers

The No. 5 Valley Head Tigers clinched the Class 1A-Region 7 championship, locking in the No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a 60-8 blowout win against the Woodville Panthers on senior night Friday.
Woodville (2-6, 0-5 1A-Region 7) has had a very rough season thus far, while Valley Head (8-0, 6-0) has been soaring.
“There’s not a better feeling,” Tigers head coach Charles Hammon said of the win. “We never had the region locked up until tonight. You know, we just tried to take them one week at a time.
“I know that sounds like an old coach’s cliche, but it’s the truth. It’s a long grind from spring to here and we’ve still got two really good football teams left to play. We just try to do everything the same every week, try to get a little better.”
The Tigers continued their run for a perfect season, as “Mighty Mouse” Eian Bain and Hunter “Deuce” Robinson only had 10 carries in total over the entire game. This may seem like a low carry count for the offensive duo, but Bain rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns on his five carries, and Robinson rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on his five carries.
Valley Head exploded out to a 48-0 lead at the end of the first half, only having around 5 minutes in time of possession throughout the half.
The duo of Bain and Robinson has been lethal in terms of yardage and points scored this season, and Hammon knew they were going to explode heading into the season.
“We’re really good up front and we have a really good blocking back,” Hammon said. “Those two kids are explosive. They’re really talented kids. Our goal is to get the ACT score where it needs to be for those two kids and hopefully, we can go watch them on Saturday.”
The Tigers visit Gaylesville in a regional finale next Friday, while Woodville hosts Coosa Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.