• Area 6 soccer coaches from Class 1A/3A selected the six-team all-area team following postseason play.
The 2022 all-area team included: Collinsville’s Roberto Diaz, Tristan Gallegos, Jesus Francisco, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Padilla, Marcos Ramirez and Jinen Shukal; Sylvania’s Gerardo Bautista and Yonathan Cinto; Glencoe’s Aiden Cornutt, Gavin Bray, Ian McClantoc and Connor Montgomery; Susan Moore’s Axel Calderon, Braulio Zavala, Fabian Zavala, Cameron Gilland and Angel Hernandez; Hokes Bluff’s Noah Monday, Ryan Minyard and Jayden G
• Baseball coaches from Class 3A’s Area 14 released their all-area team this week.
The 2022 All-Area 14 squad: Plainview’s Noah White (pitcher), Sam Crowell (pitcher), Braden Haymon (infielder), Levi Brown (infielder), Ethan Williams (outfielder) and John Mathis Arnold (catcher); Fyffe’s Blake Dobbins (pitcher), Yahir Balcazar (infielder), Aubrey Baker (infielder) and Will Stephens (utility); Sylvania’s Gavin Chambers (pitcher), Josh Scott (infielder), Sawyer Hughes (outfielder) and Brody Smith (utility).
The all-area honorable mention players included: Fyffe’s Trenton Rowell (infielder) and Jake Wooden (infielder) and Sylvania’s Logan Wilks (infielder).
• A trio of Fort Payne baseball players were named to the 2022 Class 6A, Area 15 All-Area Team: senior pitchers Macks Bishop and Dalton Gray and senior catcher Cooper Harcrow.
Scottsboro’s selections were Colton Atkinson, Waylon Farr, Ty Blankenship, Collin Perkins and Landon Grider. Arab’s selections were Dakota NeSmith, Hayden Turner, Brody McCain and Carter Gilbert.
• Wills Valley Rec Center hosts the second-annual TNT Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 5-13 in June.
The camp, produced by Terrence Hill and Terrell Turner, will last from 9-11:30 a.m. June 23-25. Participants will learn basketball fundamentals and high-level skills.
Registration is at Wills Valley Rec Center and the fee is $65 per person. For more information, visit facebook.com/tntbasketballcamp or email: tntbasketballcamp@gmail.com.
• The Fyffe volleyball program hosts a youth skills camp in June.
The camp will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24 at Fyffe High School’s Mike Cochran Gymnasium. The skills camp is intended for children in grades 2-6. Cost is $50 per child. Registration forms are available in Fyffe’s elementary school office.
Players will receive a T-shirt and lunch will be provided.
Contact Avery Collins at aecollins@dekalbk12.org for more information.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.