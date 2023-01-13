The return of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school basketball rankings had four DeKalb County teams in respective top 10s this week.
In Class 3A boys, Plainview retained its No. 1 ranking. Geraldine received nominations in 3A.
In 2A boys, Collinsville and Fyffe were nominated but missed the top-10 cut.
Skyline, of Jackson County, was the ninth-ranked team in 1A.
In 3A girls, Plainview was selected as the third-ranked team and Sylvania posted at No. 9 after garnering nominations in the season’s inaugural rankings.
In 2A, Ider was the fifth-ranked team. Collinsville missed the top-10 cut but received nominations. Representing the classification from Jackson County, Pisgah was selected at No. 7 and North Sand Mountain garnered the No. 8 spot.
Skyline posted at No. 2 in 1A girls.
The latest ASWA state high school basketball rankings:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (21-1)
2. Sparkman (16-6)
3. Vestavia Hills (21-1)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (17-6)
5. Bob Jones (19-2)
6. Davidson (16-4)
7. Foley (16-4)
8. Chelsea (17-5)
9. Huntsville (14-8)
10. Central-Phenix City (11-7)
Others nominated: Daphne (13-8), Prattville (14-3), Thompson (12-7), Tuscaloosa County (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (20-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (14-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (18-4)
5. Carver-Montgomery (14-2)
6. Oxford (11-9)
7. Mountain Brook (13-6)
8. Huffman (18-3)
9. Parker (15-3)
10. Pell City (15-6)
Others nominated: Blount (14-6), Briarwood (13-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (13-5), Hartselle (10-6), Homewood (18-5), Mae Jemison (9-9), Minor (14-6), Shades Valley (9-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (19-4)
2. Eufaula (15-1)
3. Jasper (20-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (17-3)
5. Madison Academy (14-7)
6. Ramsay (10-3)
7. Southside-Gadsden (15-4)
8. Wenonah (15-5)
9. Sardis (18-4)
10. Marbury (14-3)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (12-6), Carroll (14-4), Charles Henderson (6-8), East Limestone (14-6), Greenville (14-8), Headland (11-5), Holtville (17-3), Scottsboro (12-7), Williamson (9-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (21-0)
2. Deshler (16-3)
3. Prattville Christian (18-2)
4. Jackson (16-4)
5. St. John Paul II (16-4)
6. UMS-Wright (19-4)
7. Geneva (18-2)
8. T.R. Miller (8-1)
9. New Hope (12-4)
10. Montgomery Catholic (15-6)
Others nominated: Anniston (12-8), Cherokee County (13-4), Dora (14-5), Hale County (12-7), Hamilton (14-4), Handley (12-5), Priceville (12-5), Rogers (12-8), West Limestone (14-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (17-2)
2. Susan Moore (16-3)
3. Plainview (17-3)
4. St. James (15-5)
5. Southside-Selma (15-3)
6. Lauderdale County (12-7)
7. Clements (15-2)
8. Ohatchee (16-3)
9. Sylvania (12-5)
10. Childersburg (13-4)
Others nominated: Glencoe (13-6), Midfield (7-10), Pike County (10-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (18-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (11-3)
3. Sulligent (17-1)
4. Lanett (9-2)
5. Ider (13-6)
6. Geneva County (15-3)
7. Pisgah (10-5)
8. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
9. Luverne (17-0)
10. Francis Marion (15-1)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-5), Collinsville (8-4), Decatur Heritage (13-5), G.W. Long (12-5), Hatton (12-5), J.U. Blacksher (13-1), Lexington (12-6), Locust Fork (11-6), Ranburne (16-5), Sand Rock (11-9), Samson (12-3), Washington County (11-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (20-0)
2. Skyline (17-2)
3. Marion County (8-9)
4. Loachapoka (11-8)
5. A.L. Johnson (13-4)
6. University Charter (10-2)
7. Brilliant (12-6)
8. Elba (12-5)
9. Addison (13-8)
10. South Lamar (4-3)
Others nominated: Belgreen (14-6), Cedar Bluff (9-6), Red Level (6-3), Wadley (9-6), Woodville (14-7), Leroy (8-5).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (17-0)
2. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
3. Sparta Academy (18-1)
4. Glenwood (13-5)
5. Clarke Prep (14-1)
6. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)
7. Lakeside (6-9)
8. Lee-Scott (NA)
9. Morgan Academy (10-5)
10. Southern Academy (NA)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-6), Hooper Academy (9-7), Jackson Academy (6-3).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (20-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (16-4)
3. Sparkman (17-4)
4. Baker (15-5)
5. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-2)
6. Spain Park (17-3)
7. Fairhope (20-1)
8. Huntsville (15-7)
9. Grissom (16-6)
10. Jeff Davis (21-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (17-2), Austin (11-9), Bob Jones (15-6), Chelsea (13-8), Dothan (16-3), Enterprise (9-6), Hewitt-Trussville (15-7), James Clemens (10-6), Lee-Montgomery (10-6), Mary Montgomery (11-5), Oak Mountain (17-5), Thompson (18-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (17-0)
2. Cullman (17-3)
3. Buckhorn (14-6)
4. Mountain Brook (13-6)
5. McGill-Toolen (16-6)
6. Homewood (14-9)
7. Hartselle (10-8)
8. Muscle Shoals (12-3)
9. Athens (12-2)
10. Paul Bryant (12-8)
Others nominated: Blount (12-5), Helena (13-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-6), Huffman (13-7), McAdory (13-6), Pelham (13-6), Pike Road (14-5), Sidney Lanier (12-7), Wetumpka (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (11-6)
2. John Carroll (16-3)
3. Wenonah (14-8)
4. Scottsboro (13-6)
5. Guntersville (14-5)
6. Fairfield (17-5)
7. Charles Henderson (11-5)
8. Carroll-Ozark (18-3)
9. Headland (15-5)
10. Valley (17-0)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-10), Faith-Mobile (12-8), Jasper (13-5), LeFlore (12-4), Sardis (15-7), Selma (8-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (15-3)
2. Jacksonville (16-4)
3. Anniston (12-7)
4. Deshler (14-2)
5. West Morgan (12-4)
6. New Hope (13-4)
7. Haleyville (9-9)
8. Good Hope (15-6)
9. Montevallo (13-5)
10. Hanceville (16-4)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (7-5), Cherokee Co. (9-5), Cordova (11-5), Corner (13-5), DAR (15-6), Escambia Co. (10-6), Geneva (11-8), Handley (11-4), Holt (12-7), Jackson (15-2), Prattville Christian (10-10), Priceville (9-7), T.R. Miller (9-2), UMS-Wright (13-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (16-4)
2. Midfield (12-4)
3. Cottage Hill (14-2)
4. Houston Academy (19-2)
5. Sumter Central (13-4)
6. Piedmont (12-3)
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (8-2)
8. Trinity (13-5)
9. Hokes Bluff (14-4)
10. Lauderdale Co. (13-6)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-5), Geraldine (12-8), Opp (7-7), St. James (6-5), Westbrook Christian (14-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-5)
2. Holly Pond (17-4)
3. Decatur Heritage (11-7)
4. Barbour Co. (11-3)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-5)
6. Ariton (12-6)
7. Tanner (12-4)
8. Sulligent (13-5)
9. Hatton (13-4)
10. North Sand Mountain (14-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-6), Aliceville (12-0), Collinsville (11-6), Fyffe (10-9), Red Bay (12-4), Sand Rock (13-6), Vincent (10-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (13-3)
2. Autaugaville (9-6)
3. Red Level (9-3)
4. Oakwood Academy (13-4)
5. Brantley (11-2)
6. Spring Garden (8-6)
7. Georgiana (10-6)
8. Meek (13-6)
9. Skyline (14-6)
10. Faith-Anniston (14-5)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (7-7), Calhoun (6-10), Cedar Bluff (9-7), Donoho (10-6), Florala (11-5), Leroy (6-2), Shoals Christian (11-6).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (17-1)
2. Heritage Christian (17-1)
3. Edgewood (14-3)
4. Abbeville Christian (10-6)
5. Macon-East (15-3)
6. Glenwood (14-5)
7. Lowndes Academy (10-2)
8. Bessemer Academy (9-3)
9. Morgan Academy (6-6)
10. Snook (11-2)
Others nominated: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.