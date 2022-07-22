Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza clocked in at 20:29.32 in the AHSAA’s 2022 North-South Girls All-Star Cross Country Race, finishing sixth overall as the North won 19-38 in the 5K run at Montgomery’s Gateway Park on Tuesday.
The top three runners in the girls’ competition represented the North, led by Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley who shattered an All-Star Week record with a winning time of 17:59.25. Amaris Tyynismaa of Montgomery Catholic set the previous record in 2018. Riley was the 2021 Class 6A state cross country champion.
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams (18:53.61) was runner-up and sister Taylor Williams (19:20.26) placed third overall.
The North girls’ series record improved to 3-2. Cullman’s Trent Dean coached the North.
The top runner for the South all-stars was Abigail Garner of Central-Phenix City. She crossed in 19:54.98 to finish fourth.
In the boys’ competition, Auburn’s Max Hardin won in a photo finish with South teammate Michael Conwell of St. Paul’s Episcopal with an All-Star Week record 15:45.13 time. Conwell, who finished second in the Class 7A state meet in 2021, crossed at 15:45.18 and Hewitt-Trussville’s Tristan Teer was the North’s top finisher with a 15:47.28 time to take third.
