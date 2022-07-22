Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza clocked in at 20:29.32 in the AHSAA’s 2022 North-South Girls All-Star Cross Country Race, finishing sixth overall as the North won 19-38 in the 5K run at Montgomery’s Gateway Park on Tuesday.

The top three runners in the girls’ competition represented the North, led by Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley who shattered an All-Star Week record with a winning time of 17:59.25. Amaris Tyynismaa of Montgomery Catholic set the previous record in 2018. Riley was the 2021 Class 6A state cross country champion.

