Five Fort Payne High School track and field athletes and one cross country athlete will join the collegiate ranks in their respective sports this fall.
It’s the track and field program’s largest signing class since head coach Selena Penton began leading three years ago.
The 2022 signing class of athletes included: Patrick Sherrill, Javier Soto, Mariella Sebastian, Lennon Ibsen, Malik Turner and Shaq Hawkins.
“These seniors have displayed a strong work ethic,” Penton said. “They have put in extra time to excel in their individual events.”
Here’s a look at each of the six athletes, their high school achievements and where they’ll be continuing their respective educational and athletic careers:
Patrick Sherrill
Owning a Fort Payne High School record in the boys triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 2 1/4 inches, the senior sprinter and jumper signed a track and field scholarship with the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Ala., earlier this year.
He finished his high school track career as a 2022 Class 6A state indoor and outdoor qualifier in the triple jump and a 2022 state indoor qualifier in the 400-meter dash. He boasts a personal-best time of 51.14 in the 400-meter dash.
Javier Soto
The distance-running specialist was a member of Fort Payne’s cross country and track and field programs.
He signed a cross country scholarship with Gadsden State Community College earlier this year and holds a personal-best 5K time of 18:06.82.
Mariella Sebastian
She will join Marion Military Institute’s track and field program as a thrower.
The 2022 6A state outdoor qualifier placed eighth overall in the discus throw and holds a personal-best discus throw of 97 feet, 8 inches.
Lennon Ibsen
The three-time track and field state champion will continue her education and athletic career at Jacksonville State University.
The pole vaulter and jumper claimed all three of her state titles this year, winning the 6A indoor pole vault and triple jump championships and the outdoor pole vault title. Additionally, she earned a bronze medal in the outdoor pole vault in 2021.
She set school records in the pole vault (12-8) and triple jump (37 feet).
Malik Turner
A 2022 state outdoor qualifier in the 6A high jump and a 2021 state outdoor qualifier in the high jump, Turner will join the men’s track and field program at the University of Alabama at Huntsville.
He maintains a Fort Payne record 6-foot, 6-inch leap in the high jump.
Shaq Hawkins
Earning a presidential scholarship to Birmingham-Southern College and continuing his track and field career, Hawkins was a 2022 6A state qualifier in the high jump with an eighth-place finish in the outdoor meet.
He holds a personal-best leap of 6-2 in the high jump.
