Sylvania defeated Ider 2-1 (25-14, 21-25,16-14) in a matchup of DeKalb County teams that served as a season opener for both sides at Sylvania High School on Thursday night.
Kylie Moree, Savannah Roper and Abbey Graham led the Rams with four kills apiece. Jaci Ortega had eight digs and Graham and Roper chipped in two blocks each. Graham and Abby Santiago each served four aces.
“Although we didn’t pull out a win, this opener allowed us to begin to pull together as a team,” Hornets coach Sharlyn Huber said. “Despite having only two returning starters in Alayna Chapman and Erin Pruett, we have a wealth of young talent, and all the girls are working hard and eager to play a full season.”
Savannah Seals was 31% at receiving serves and Pruett was 95% percent at serving for Ider. Chapman finished with a 29% digging effort and a 25% kill ratio, as teammate Lexi Brewer added a 30% kill ratio and three blocks.
Boaz swept Ider in 2-0 (19-25, 17-25) in the Black and Gold’s second match of the evening.
Boaz topped the Rams 2-1 (19-25, 27-25, 15-5). Graham served four aces, made three kills and added two blocks. Moree chipped in three kills, Ortega had four digs and Roper finished with a pair of blocks.
Sylvania visits Hayden for a tournament Saturday.
Ider hosts Fort Payne at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville 3, Geraldine 0: Zoey Faulkner recorded 18 assists and Lilly Rowell made 12 kills in Geraldine’s 3-0 (22-25,24-26, 18-25) loss against Danville in its season opener Thursday night.
“Just like I told my girls, we don’t lose, we learn,” Geraldine coach Renee Bearden said. “This bunch is a gritty bunch that has history together, as far as they have been playing different sports together since they were kids. I’m excited about what the season can pull out of them.
“Losing the seniors we had last year, these girls knew we had big shoes to fill. They don’t like to lose and will make adjustments in the long term.”
Rowell had seven digs with three blocks and an ace for the Bulldogs. Faulkner added five digs and a block to go along with her massive assist total. JJ Dismuke chipped in 10 digs, three blocks and two kills, Chloe Murdock contributed 10 digs and an ace and Lydia West finished with nine blocks, four kills and two digs. Tinsley Satterfield added eight digs and Alexis Powell chipped in three blocks and a dig.
Geraldine’s next varsity contest is scheduled for Tuesday. The Bulldogs are set to host Fyffe and Scottsboro for a junior varsity/varsity tri-match. Contests are slated to begin at 4 p.m.
Plainview 2, Cedar Bluff 0: Plainview opened its season with a 2-0 (25-21, 27-25) victory against Cedar Bluff before taking a 2-0 loss against Jacksonville in a tri-match in Rainsville on Thursday night.
No additional information was available before press time.
The Bears’ next match will be a three-team home meeting against Crossville and Brindlee Mountain, beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
