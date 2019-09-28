Tigers end Hornets' reign in rivalry

The Valley Head Tigers defeated the Ider Hornets Friday night 42-21.
Tigers' QB Jordan Burt scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left on the first-quarter placing the Tigers on the board 6-0.
Ider then answered back on special teams when they blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to go ahead 7-6 in the last minute of the first.
Burt later threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ian Blair with 3:26 left to go at the half. The Tigers followed up with a two-point conversion with Jordan Burt rushing it in, bringing the Tigers up 14-7.
Two plays later, Ider answered once again with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Matt Norman to Benjamin Klausen with 2:28 to go of the first half. A good PAT from Klausen knotted the score at the half.
At the start of the third-quarter Jordan Burt broke loose for a 60-yard run with 9:56 remaining of the third. The PAT failed and Valley Head led 20-14.
Waylon Collins ran for a 73-yard touchdown with 7:17 left in the third. Marlonn Trinidad ran for two-point conversion to put the Tigers up 28-14.
The Tigers continued padding their lead when Burt rushed for a 77-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the third-quarter. A good PAT brought the Tigers up 35-14.
Burt connected with Trinidad for a 68-yard touchdown pass with only 34 seconds left in the third. The PAT was good, and the Tiger led 42-14.
At the 9:09 mark in the fourth, Valley Head fumbled a punt and the ball was recovered by the Hornets around the 8-yard line.
Three plays later, Norman rushed one-yard for the final touchdown of the night with 7:43 left in the fourth-quarter.
The Valley Head Tigers had a total of 49 rushes for 480 yards with two passes for 121 yards and a total of 641 yards for the night.
Marlonn Trinidad had 19 carries for a total of 20 yards.
Jordan Burt had 12 carries for a total of 272 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Waylon Collins had 7 carries for 128 yards.
Eian Bain had 6 carries for 36 yards and Thomas Brewster had 3 carries for a total of 24 yards.
Ider's Seth Hawkins had 9 carries for a total of 19 yards.
Mathew Norman had 8 carries and completed a 69 yard touchdown pass.
Matt Wood had 4 carries for a total of 18 yards and Benjamin Smith had 2 carries for four yards.
The Valley Head Tigers will hit the road next week to face Woodville.
The Ider Hornets will host the Asbury Rams next week.
