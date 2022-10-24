Braiden Thomas led Sylvania with 184 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns, adding one reception for a 46-yard gain, as the Rams romped past Westbrook Christian 45-22 last Friday night.
The senior running back/defensive back garnered 28.4% of the online vote this weekend as The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
