Fyffe offensive lineman Caleb Lyles and Fort Payne running back Hunter Love were selected to represent Team North in the 62nd North-South All-Star Game.
Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore was chosen to the North coaching staff, led by Walter Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith.
The game is scheduled to be played Dec. 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney in Mobile. The 25,000-seat stadium, which opened this season, is the home of the South Alabama Jaguars.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, announced the game’s move to Mobile earlier this month.
The 61st North-South Game, scheduled to be played last summer during the AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports, was canceled in July when the conference became a virtual event.
“We are thankful for the City of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” said Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. “We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”
The contract is a three-year agreement including 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Lyles, a starter for Fyffe, helped the Red Devils win their fifth consecutive region championship this season and first region title since the program moved to Class 3A.
With their win against Asbury last week, the Red Devils increased their regular-season win streak to a state-record 57 games. The last time Fyffe lost a regular-season game was in 2015 against Cleveland.
Love sustained broken bones in an arm during Fort Payne’s win at Pell City on Oct. 16. The running back amassed 1,016 yards rushing, averaging 5 yards per attempt, on 202 carries with a team-leading 13 touchdowns this season.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series, which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 in the 2019 game. The two 37-member squads are comprised of current high school seniors. More than 200 players were nominated by member school coaches.
“We are blessed with a lot of talented football players in the AHSAA. Our member school coaches did an outstanding job nominating players and the selection committee has picked two outstanding teams,” Lee said. “With the game in December, the players will be moving right from their season into the game. This should be a very competitive contest.”
The coaching staffs selected for last July’s All-Star Game will be the staffs for the All-Star at Mobile in December.
The North coaching staff includes Don Dover, Fultondale; Elmore, Fort Payne; Rod Isaac, Midfield; Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville, the administrative coach.
Head coach for the South is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School. The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; Brian Seymore, Demopolis; and Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, the administrative coach.
