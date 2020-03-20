PREP BASEBALL: Fyffe at No. 4 in latest ASWA Class 2A rankings

With an 8-2 record heading into the statewide mandatory spring sports break, the Fyffe baseball team earned a No. 4 ranking in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s high school baseball rankings.
The Red Devils were the lone DeKalb County representative on the latest list of teams, which was released Thursday.
Here’s the complete list of rankings, featuring AHSAA Class 7A-1A teams and AISA teams:
Class 7A
1. Mountain Brook (16-2)
2. Hoover (12-4)
3. Sparkman (10-3)
4. Spain Park (12-4)
5. Prattville (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-7)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (12-7)
8. Baker (12-3)
9. Florence (10-6)
10. Oak Mountain (9-4)
Others nominated: Austin (9-8), Central-Phenix City (10-6), Enterprise (9-6), Gadsden City (10-4), James Clemens (12-8), Mary G. Montgomery (8-3), McGill-Toolen (6-8), Thompson (12-6).
Class 6A
1. Chelsea (11-3)
2. Russell County (15-5)
3. Cullman (9-6)
4. Athens (13-5)
5. Hueytown (9-3)
6. Faith Academy (10-5)
7. Hartselle (10-7)
8. Saraland (12-5)
9. Robertsdale (12-5)
10. Gulf Shores (13-6)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (11-7), Calera (8-5), Daphne (9-6), Muscle Shoals (9-4), Wetumpka (10-4).
Class 5A
1. Shelby County (14-2)
2. Corner (14-1)
3. St. Paul’s (12-2)
4. UMS-Wright (11-5)
5. Jasper (11-5)
6. Briarwood (7-5)
7. Russellville (10-6)
8. Madison Academy (10-5)
9. Chilton County (7-5)
10. Alexandria (11-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (9-4), Scottsboro (9-8), Tallassee (8-6).
Class 4A
1. American Christian (12-1)
2. Trinity (13-2-1)
3. Andalusia (10-3)
4. Wilson (10-2)
5. West Morgan (7-1)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Limestone (10-4)
8. Montevallo (10-1)
9. Oneonta (7-2)
10. Headland (9-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (9-6), Deshler (7-7), Elmore County (11-5), Hokes Bluff (6-4), Holtville (7-6).
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (15-0)
2. Phil Campbell (12-2)
3. Wicksburg (11-1)
4. T.R. Miller (9-0)
5. Gordo (8-1)
6. Hale County (8-4)
7. Lauderdale County (6-4)
8. Winfield (11-6)
9. Prattville Christian (8-2)
10. Dadeville (7-4)
Others nominated: Opp (8-7), Randolph County (5-4), St. James (7-6).
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
3. Thorsby (9-3)
4. Fyffe (8-2)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-5)
6. Ariton (12-5)
7. Leroy (12-7)
8. West End (7-4)
9. Highland Home (7-3)
10. J.U. Blacksher (7-3)
Others nominated: Cottage Hill (9-5), Cottonwood (6-2), Luverne (4-8), Sumiton Christian (8-9).
Class 1A
1. Brantley (10-2)
2. Shoals Christian (8-3)
3. Millry (9-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (6-7)
6. St. Luke’s (10-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-4)
8. Lindsay Lane (15-1)
9. Appalachian (12-3)
10. Hackleburg (9-4)
Others nominated: Falkville (6-4), Lynn (6-4), Maplesville (5-3), Ragland (8-3), Red Level (8-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal (14-1)
2. Bessemer Academy (18-3)
3. Glenwood (12-3)
4. Lakeside (8-1)
5. Clarke Prep (9-4)
6. Edgewood (6-4)
7. Escambia Academy (15-6)
8. Macon-East (9-8)
9. Hooper (11-7)
10. Morgan (5-4)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (7-9), Lowndes Academy (8-6), Monroe Academy (8-5), Wilcox Academy (8-5).
