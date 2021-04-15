Joshua Guerra scored three goals for a hat trick, Alex McPherson accounted for two goals and an assist and the Fort Payne boys rolled past the Arab Knights 7-2 at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne (14-2-1) finished with 24 shots on target to just five for the Knights.
Luciano Esteban, who had two assists, scored a goal at the 15:40 mark of the first half off an assist by Guillermo Andres Francisco to lift the Wildcats to a 3-0 lead. Francisco recorded two first-half assists.
Joseph Barnett scored a goal at the 32:28 mark of the opening half to pull Arab within 3-1 at intermission. He scored another goal with 10 seconds remaining in the match.
Leonardo Reyes assisted Guerra with Fort Payne’s final goal with four minutes left in regulation.
Ivan Soto started in goal for Fort Payne and Luis Angel Barrientos subbed in for the second half.
The Wildcats had nine corner kick opportunities, while Arab gained none.
Boys
Collinsville 3, Westbrook Christian 2:
Roberto Diaz scored two goals and Christopher Corona added a goal and an assist as Class 1-3A’s seventh-ranked Collinsville boys defeated Class 4-5A’s No. 9 Westbrook Christian in Rainbow City on Tuesday.
Bryant Parker contributed an assist as the Panthers improved to 11-4 overall and 8-0 in Region 6 play. It was their fourth straight win.
Collinsville hosts Brindlee Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday, before traveling to Hokes Bluff for its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Panthers topped Susan Moore 2-1 on Monday. Diaz scored twice and Parker added an assist.
Luis Ailon finished with three goals, Diaz and Tristan Gallegos each scored two goals and Roberto Carlos chipped in another goal in Collinsville’s 8-0 shutout win against Hokes Bluff on Saturday. Gallegos contributed two assists and Fernando Padilla, Jesus Francisco and Oberto Diaz added an assist apiece. Jonathan Ocelot and Jinen Shukal preserved the shutout in goal.
The Panthers earned a 9-3 win against Glencoe on April 7. Roberto Diaz netted four goals. Luke Henderson scored two goals and Marcos Ramirez, Carlos and Padilla chipped in one goal each, while Carlos also added one assist.
Collinsville’s last loss was April 6 against Fort Payne. The Panthers fell 3-1 after leading for the majority of the opening half (1-0). Fort Payne tied it up with less than 2 minutes remaining in the half and scored two goals in the second half. Roberto Diaz scored one goal and Gallegos had an assist for Collinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.