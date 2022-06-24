In the AHSAA’s 2022-24 alignment, Fort Payne returns to Class 6A’s Region 8.
The return also places the Wildcats in a region with many former rivals.
“This region is very similar to the one that we were in two years ago,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “It is basically the same except Gadsden City is in place of Albertville.
“It will be a demanding region and since there are only six teams, each game will be very important, since you only play five region games.”
Fort Payne’s new region opponents include Mae Jemison, Gadsden City, Lee, Hazel Green and Buckhorn. In 2019, the Wildcats were matched up with each of them with the exception of Gadsden City.
In 2020, the AHSAA’s realignment moved Fort Payne out of Region 8 and into Region 7. Opponents included Arab, Springville, Scottsboro, Southside-Gadsden, Pell City and Oxford.
The latest region shift included the removal of longtime rival Scottsboro as a region foe, but that's not expected to diminish the battle for the TopCat Trophy, as Fort Payne and Scottsboro are scheduled to clash in a regular-season opener Aug. 19 at Scottsboro’s Trammell Stadium.
“I think anytime you can play a rival early in the season, it creates a lot of excitement,” Elmore said. “When I was at Chelsea, we always played Oak Mountain and Briarwood to open the season. It was two great rivalry games that got our players to prepare for because of the rivalry. I think playing for the TopCat Trophy early in the season will be extra motivation for both teams to be very prepared, which should create an exciting game for the fans.”
The Wildcats will tune up for the regular season with a trip to Chattooga (Ga.) in a jamboree Aug. 11. The two schools squared off in a spring game a few years ago. The Wildcats played Guntersville in last year’s fall preseason game.
“When Guntersville decided to play someone else for the jamboree, we decided to give Chattooga a call,” Elmore said. “They were looking for a game at that time as well so we were able to schedule it.”
After opening region play at Mae Jemison on Sept. 2 and hosting Gadsden City on Sept. 9, Fort Payne has its bye week.
The Wildcats’ non-region opponents this season include Etowah (Aug. 26), Arab (Sept. 23), Athens (Oct. 21) and Cherokee County (Oct. 28). Hazel Green will visit Fort Payne for homecoming Oct. 7, and Cherokee County visits for senior night.
“I was glad that we were able to schedule Athens and Cherokee County at the end of the season,” Elmore said. “Hopefully, we are able to make the playoffs. If we do, those two games will be great preparation for the types of opponents that we will see in the 6A playoffs.”
Fort Payne’s 2022 Varsity Football Schedule:
• Aug. 11 — at Chattooga (Ga.) (jamboree)
• Aug. 19 — at Scottsboro
• Aug. 26 — vs. Etowah
• Sept. 2 — at Mae Jemison*
• Sept. 9 — vs. Gadsden City*
• Sept. 16 — BYE
• Sept. 23 — at Arab
• Sept. 30 —vs. Lee*
• Oct. 7 —vs. Hazel Green* (homecoming)
• Oct. 14 — at Buckhorn*
• Oct. 21— at Athens
• Oct. 28 — vs. Cherokee County (senior night)
*region game
