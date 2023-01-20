Logan Wilks finished with 14 points, leading No. 5-seeded Sylvania’s balanced offense in a 68-53 victory against No. 4-seeded Collinsville in the varsity boys quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night.

Sylvania’s Jonah Gurley added 13 points, Drake Whisenant and Josh Scott scored 11 points apiece and Griffin Haygood chipped in eight points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.