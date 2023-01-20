Logan Wilks finished with 14 points, leading No. 5-seeded Sylvania’s balanced offense in a 68-53 victory against No. 4-seeded Collinsville in the varsity boys quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night.
Sylvania’s Jonah Gurley added 13 points, Drake Whisenant and Josh Scott scored 11 points apiece and Griffin Haygood chipped in eight points.
Colton Wills paced the Panthers with a game-high 25 points, and Keaton DeBoard and Mason McAteer contributed nine points each.
Sylvania led 39-31 at halftime and 54-41 by the end of the third quarter.
The varsity boys championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. See coverage of the final two rounds in the Wednesday, Jan. 25 edition of The Times-Journal.
Fyffe 73, Crossville 57 —
Eli Butts scored 21 points to lead three Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring, advancing past Crossville in the DCT varsity boys quarterfinal round.
Jesse Mathews finished with 17 points, Brodie Willoughby had 13 points and Carter Wilborn and Eli Carter had eight points apiece for the No. 3-seeded Red Devils, who pulled ahead 20-7 in the first quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
Fyffe led 53-40 entering the final period.
Kaejuan Hatley tallied a game-high 35 points and Ulises Figueroa added seven points for the six-seeded Lions.
Fyffe faced No. 2 Geraldine in Friday’s semifinal round. The round was not completed before press time.
Leianna Currie had 16 points, Ambriel Stopyak added 12 points and No. 3-seeded Sylvania beat No. 6-seeded Fyffe to advance to the DCT semifinals Tuesday night.
The Rams turned a 26-21 halftime deficit into a 42-32 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Kendra Fay paced Fyffe with a game-high 19 points and Emma Twilley had 13 points.
Geraldine 44, Collinsville 40 —
Hallie Burns scored 16 points and Sara Smith had eight points as No. 4-seeded Geraldine edged No. 5-seeded Collinsville in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
In a foul-heavy fourth quarter, the Bulldogs prevailed with a 10-of-17 shooting effort from the free-throw line after trailing 28-27 at the start of the final frame.
Sophia Wills led the Panthers with 13 points, Nayeli Mata added 12 points on four 3-point baskets and Tyla Tatum chipped in nine points.
