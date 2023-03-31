The Fort Payne boys soccer team retained its top position in Class 6A, while posting second in the super poll in the latest AHSAA coaches’ poll.
In the 6A boys poll, Mountain Brook ranked second and Briarwood was third. Fort Payne was second in the coaches’ super poll — the top ranked teams regardless of class — behind 7A’s Oak Mountain, with Grissom third.
In 1A/3A boys, Collinsville posted at No. 4. Tanner topped the classification, with Houston Academy second and St. Luke’s third.
The latest AHSAA super poll and coaches’ poll:
1. Oak Mountain – (16-2-2)
4. Mountain Brook – (15-1-4)
6. Hewitt-Trussville – (14-5)
9. Montgomery Academy – (10-2-1)
10. Southside-Gadsden – (12-3-1)
1. Oak Mountain – (14-2-1)
3. Hewitt-Trussville – (14-5)
2. Mountain Brook – (15-1-2)
5. Montgomery Academy – (10-2-1)
8. Indian Springs – (9-7)
1. Southside-Gadsden – (12-3-1)
4. John Carroll – (9-6-3)
5. Russellville – (8-2-1)
8. Faith Academy – (12-4-1)
10. Springville – (8-4-1)
1. Bayside Academy – (8-1-3)
3. Montgomery Catholic – (11-4-1)
5. Mars Hill Bible – (7-1-2)
8. Westminster Christian – (7-4)
10. Westbrook Christian – (5-8-2)
2. Houston Academy – (15-3-1)
4. Colllinsville – (9-2-4)
8. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (6-6-1)
1. Vestavia Hills – (13-2)
4. Hewitt-Trussville – (9-3-3)
8. Mountain Brook – (9-3-1)
10. Spanish Fort – (13-0-1)
1. Vestavia Hills – (13-2)
4. Hewitt-Trussville – (9-3-3)
10. James Clemens – (8-3-3)
3. Mountain Brook – (9-3-1)
4. Spanish Fort – (13-0-1)
5. Montgomery Academy – (8-2)
6. Indian Springs – (7-2)
3. East Limestone – (11-2)
5. Faith Academy – (11-3)
9. Carroll-Ozark – (7-4-1)
10. Southside-Gadsden – (8-11)
2. Westbrook Christian – (10-3-1)
4. St. John Paul II – (8-2)
5. Montgomery Catholic – (9-2)
6. American Christian – (7-1)
7. Westminster Christian – (5-3)
1. Houston Academy – (14-1-4)
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (8-3)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy – (7-2)
9. Cottage Hill – (7-3-1)
