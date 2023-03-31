Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.