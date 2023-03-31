The Fort Payne boys soccer team retained its top position in Class 6A, while posting second in the super poll in the latest AHSAA coaches’ poll.

In the 6A boys poll, Mountain Brook ranked second and Briarwood was third. Fort Payne was second in the coaches’ super poll — the top ranked teams regardless of class — behind 7A’s Oak Mountain, with Grissom third.

