Valley Head wins Team of the Week

The Valley Head Tigers held off a late comeback attempt by Class 1A, Region 7 rival Gaylesville last Friday night, securing a 34-28 win in Gaylesville.
The Tigers garnered 35% of the online vote to win this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week.
Bryson Morgan and Jordan Burt scored two touchdowns apiece as Valley Head improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.
Eian Bain added a 42-yard scoring run and Noah Hulgan kicked a 21-yard field goal to send Valley Head into halftime with a 15-8 lead.
