3A’s Fyffe, 2A’s Mars Hill Bible duel in jamboree

The defending AHSAA Class 3A state champion hosts the defending 2A state champion in a preseason clash Thursday night.
On the heels of capturing their third consecutive championship, the Fyffe Red Devils welcome the Mars Hill Bible Panthers to Paul Benefield Stadium for a regular-season tune-up at 7 p.m.
Taking a 45-game winning streak into the 2021 season, the Red Devils capped last season by rallying past Montgomery Catholic 21-16 to win their third state title in a row and first since joining 3A.
The Red Devils begin the preseason as the No. 1-ranked team in 3A.
Following the graduation of a senior class that included 2020’s 3A state championship game MVP Ike Rowell, tight end Brody Dalton and lineman Caleb Lyles, Fyffe returns five seniors: Kyle Dukes, Will Edge, Will Stephens, Elisha Stiefel and Austin Mulligan.
Dukes will play at quarterback and linebacker; Edge will play running back and defensive end; Stephens will be a running back and a linebacker; Stiefel will provide protection as an offensive and defensive lineman; Mulligan returns as a tight end and defensive end.
Benefield returns to the sideline for his 25th season as Fyffe’s head coach, where he’s guided the Red Devils to five state championship wins. The coach earned his 300th career coaching victory last season.
Meanwhile, Mars Hill gears up for the season after finishing 2020 as the 2A state champion, routing Abbeville 56-14 in the state final to finish with a 13-2 overall record.
The Panthers advanced from 1A to 2A during the 2019-20 offseason and won the 2A, Region 8 championship. They averaged 42 points per game and scored a program-high 77 points in a victory against Tharptown, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Mars Hill is led by head coach Darrell Higgins, who begins his sixth season with the program.
The Panthers competed in three straight state postseason contests. In 2019, they lost 41-30 to Lanett, after winning the 1A championship in a 53-26 triumph against Linden in 2018.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Fyffe and Mars Hill have never met in a regular-season game.
