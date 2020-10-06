Ider’s Traylor, Geraldine’s Mayfield win Class 1A-4A races at Lake Guntersville Invitational

Ider’s Makinley Traylor had a first-place finish in the Class 1A-4A varsity girls 5000-meter run, and Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield won the 1A-4A varsity boys race at the Lake Guntersville Invitational in Guntersville on Saturday.
Traylor’s top finish helped the Ider girls cross country team place fourth overall in the 1A-4A varsity girls event. Traylor crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 28 seconds to win the event, Kenzie Smith (23:36) finished in 26th, Alexis Brewer (23:38) was 30th and Aubree Chapman (24:05) was 36th. Brynley Traylor (25:04) placed 44th, Emma Hayes (25:54) finished 55th and Maddie Johnson (27:43) was 73rd.
Mayfield clocked in at 15 minutes, 52 seconds to win the 1A-4A varsity boys race. He finished 49 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Teammate Ezekiel Anderson (19:13) finished 33rd.
Sloan Rodriguez (27:20) led the Geraldine girls with a 68th-place finish, Savannah Bridges (31:12) was 91st and Lindy Southers (35:27) placed 99th.
Everett King (19:49) was the Ider boys’ top finisher in 40th place, Tyler Brewer (21:37) placed 62nd, Brody Chapman (22:03) was 67th, Lucas Murphey (22:03) finished 69th and Dillon Cook (23:06) placed 78th.
Fort Payne girls place 4th at Jesse Owens Classic
Maddie Jackson and Aylin Vega placed in the top 10 of the girls silver race to help the Fort Payne girls cross country team place fourth at the “Large Schools” Jesse Owens Classic at Lawrence County High School in Oakville on Saturday.
Jackson (19:57) finished fifth overall and Vega (20:29) placed 10th, as Madison Meadows (20:43) was 15th and Reese McCurdy (20:51) finished 20th.
The Fort Payne boys placed 20th in the boys silver race, led by Arturo Rodriguez with a 32nd-place finish, clocking in at 17:30.
