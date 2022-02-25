Collinsville rallies past Sylvania in high-scoring duel

Tytan Morgan hit a triple and scored four runs, as Gavin Lang struck out nine batters across three innings of Collinsville’s 12-8 victory against Sylvania at Collinsville High School on Tuesday.
Keaton DeBoard finished with two hits and scored a run, Jeremiah Killian drove in three runs on two hits and Mason McAteer drove in four runs for the Panthers.
Lang allowed no hits or runs while walking four batters in his three innings on the mound, and McAteer tossed 2 1/3 innings, retiring six and walking one while surrendering three hits and runs.
For the Rams, Jonah Gurley gave up three hits and runs in three innings.
Brant Kittle doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, Josh Scott drove in two runs and Logan Wilks finished with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
