Fyffe tight end Brody Dalton and lineman Caleb Lyles will participate in all-star football games Saturday.
Dalton joins fellow senior Alabama all-stars in the 34th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, while Lyles joins senior all-stars representing the North in the 62nd AHSAA North-South All-Star Game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic kicks off at noon; the North-South All-Star Game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Dalton and Lyles played pivotal roles in helping the Red Devils rally from a 16-0 deficit to capture their third consecutive state championship and first in Class 3A at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 3.
Dalton caught three passes for 76 yards and recorded four tackles, including a sack, to help Fyffe defeat Montgomery Catholic 21-16 in the AHSAA Class 3A state championship game. Lyles finished with five tackles (two solo), while helping create running lanes and time for championship game MVP Ike Rowell to deliver passes in a starting role at right tackle.
Steve Mask, the Alabama All-Stars head coach of St. Paul’s Episcopal, said he’s impressed by Dalton’s size, strength and receiving ability.
Dalton will play alongside Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder, Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins,
Mobile Christian linebacker Deontae Lawson and Ramsay linebacker Jeremiah Williams, among others.
Alabama holds a 22-11 edge in the rivalry series, which was first played at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 1988. Mississippi won last year’s game 17-16 in overtime and won for the first time at Cramton Bowl in 2018.
In Alabama, viewers will be able to pick up the game live over the AHSAA TV Network of cable affiliates put together by WOTM TV. The game will also be live-streamed over the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network link for the contest is https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-ms/gam52db494a27.
The Alabama Radio Network will broadcast the game live over its group of affiliates as well. The broadcast can be accessed via the internet at the following link: http://mixlr.com/ahsaaradio/.
In Mobile, Lyles will play alongside North all-stars such as Walter Wellborn running back Calvin Spinks and multi-purpose athlete Jett Smith, Ohatchee defensive back Noah Fuller and linebacker Aiden Simpson, and Scottsboro defensive lineman Camden Treece, among others.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series, which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 in the 2019 contest.
The two 37-member squads are comprised of current high school seniors. More than 200 players were nominated by member school coaches.
