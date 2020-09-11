SYLVANIA — The Plainview volleyball team scored wins against fellow DeKalb County teams Plainview and Fort Payne in a tri-match at Sylvania High School on Thursday night.
The Bears earned wins in the final two sets to beat Sylvania 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) before sweeping Fort Payne in a 2-0 (25-16, 25-18) victory.
Plainview’s Jocelyn Hatfield posted 16 kills with seven digs, three aces and an assist against Sylvania, while Jesi Fairris had 11 kills, eight digs and three aces, Abby McGee added 12 digs and Cadence Liles chipped in 11 kills and two blocks. Ali Price finished the match with 44 assists and Kami Sanders had eight kills with six blocks, five aces and a dig.
“I was proud of the way they competed against Sylvania,” Bears coach Kaci Kirk said. “We have a tendency to start off late and then only play well every other set. That is our greatest weakness and we are working every day to overcome it and it did show up in both of our games yesterday.
“However, our defense showed major improvements as well as both of our middle hitters. Everyone played their role on the team.”
In the Bears’ second match against Fort Payne, Hatfield finished with seven kills with one dig and one ace. Liles added three kills and two blocks, Sanders had three kills, one dig and one block and Saydi Jackson had three kills and blocks with one dig. Price registered 15 assists and five digs, Abby McGee had 12 digs, Keirstan Hiett added seven digs and Marisa Hiett finished with four digs and three aces.
“Against Fort Payne, we made a large amount of unforced errors. But we came away with a win and are preparing to make those corrections over the weekend at Pleasant Valley,” Kirk said.
For the Wildcats, Braden Barksdale recorded 25 digs, Macie Hammon added 10 assists and Sophie Beason made five kills.
With four injured starters, Wildcats coach Justin Kisor said he was pleased with some things he saw from bench players during Thursday’s contests.
“Besides the unforced errors, I was pleased, felt like we competed,” said Kisor, who is in his first year leading the Wildcats.
Plainview improved its record to 9-7 and plays in a tournament at Pleasant Valley on Saturday.
“Our biggest strength as a varsity team is the work ethic of each individual player,” Kirk said. “They hold themselves to a high standard and are never satisfied, which, as a coach, is refreshing to see and work with.
“We are a young team and we are improving in each aspect of our game every day. They know that becoming a strong, disciplined team will not happen overnight, but they are working each day to reach that ultimate goal.”
In the final match of the night, Fort Payne swept Sylvania 2-0 (25-22, 27-25).
Hammon finished with nine assists, four kills and three aces for the Wildcats. Beason added six kills and Madisyn Hill chipped in five digs and four kills.
“...I think we are continually putting things together,” Kisor said. “Hopefully the girls are learning more about our defensive coverage and gaining confidence. We are competing every night and that’s all I can ask for.”
Fort Payne evened its record at 12-12 and will take the weekend off before traveling to Pisgah for a tri-match against Pisgah and Madison County at 4 p.m. Monday.
No statistical information was available for Sylvania before press time.
