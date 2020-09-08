Fort Payne wins twice at Albertville tourney

The Fort Payne volleyball team picked up wins against Montevallo and Westbrook during its participation in a tournament at Albertville on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat Montevallo 2-0 (25-22, 25-16).
Braden Barksdale finished with 20 digs for Fort Payne. Sami Goggans had eight assists and digs, Cooper Garrett recorded six assists and four blocks, and Macie Hammon added four kills and three digs.
Fort Payne topped Westbrook 2-1 (24-26, 25-21, 15-13).
Barksdale had 35 digs and an ace, Garrett chipped in six kills and assists and three digs, and Hammon added seven assists, five digs, four kills and two aces. Goggans finished with nine assists and seven digs, Lily Jackson added six kills and Presley Smith had eight digs and five kills.
Fyffe beat Fort Payne 2-0 (20-25, 17-25).
Barksdale finished with 21 digs and Hammon had eight digs and three kills for the Wildcats. Garrett recorded four digs and assists with two kills and a block.
Fort Payne had a pair of losses against Albertville. Albertville took the first match 2-1 (17-25, 25-23, 15-6).
Barksdale registered 34 digs for the Wildcats. Garett had nine assists and seven digs, and Jackson had 13 digs and three kills. Hammon finished with 1 digs and six kills, Smith chipped in five digs and four kills and Goggans added 11 assists.
Albertville won its silver final match against Fort Payne 2-1 (19-25, 25-22, 13-15).
Barksdale had 34 digs and Garrett added six blocks with five kills and digs. Jackson had 12 digs and two kills, Hammon chipped in nine digs and assists with two kills and Madisyn Hill recorded 19 digs. Smith added nine digs and four kills, Goggans had six assists and Sophie Beason registered four kills and three blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.