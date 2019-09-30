Lady Wildcats win Scottsboro Invitational

The Fort Payne Lady Wildcats were crowned champions of the 5A-7A division at the Scottsboro Invitational cross country meet Saturday at John R. Esslinger Trail.
The Lady 'Cats had 12 runners participate in Saturday's event, eight of which finished in the top 45 in a field of 135 runners representing 14 schools.
Setting the pace for the Lady Wildcats was Maggie Crow, who finished second in the 5K run with a time of 19:47.25. She only trailed Emily Daniel of Lawrence County, who finished in 19:38.23.
Anahi Barboza trailed Crow by 20 seconds and earned a top-10 finish Saturday. She placed seventh with a time of 20:17.88.
Aylin Vega was the next Lady Wildcat to cross the finish line. She clocked a time of 20:39.09, which earned her 12th place.
Mollie Sanderson finished 17th in 21:17.11 and Maggie Groat rounded out Fort Payne's top five runners with a 20th-place finish in 21:33.08.
Abigail Vega placed 31st in 22:21.92, Ashley Alonzo finished 34th in 22:44.46 and Madi Wallace placed 45th in 23:15.90.
Diana Francisco placed 73rd in the field with a time of 24:57.84. Isabel Francisco Jimenez and Mariella Francisco Sebastian both finished shortly after in 75th and 76th place and Magdelena Sebastian finished Saturday's race in 33:28.20.
As a team, the Lady Wildcats edged Lawrence County for the meet's top spot by seven points and defeated host Scottsboro by 17 points.
On the boys' side, the Fort Payne Wildcats placed sixth out of 19 teams and had three runners finish in the top 50 in a field of 257 runners.
Ben Anderson led Fort Payne, finishing Saturday's race in 17:09.71 and earning 17th place as an individual.
Arturo Rodriguez finished five spots later in 22nd with a time of 17:41.24.
Liam Hulsey placed 48th in 18:33.02, Gaspar Jiminez finished 59th in 18:52.52 and Bryan Bautista-Chavez rounded out the Wildcats' top five by finishing 79th in 19:36.22.
Javier Medina Soto finished two seconds behind Bautista-Chavez in 80th place.
Ashton Gilstrap placed 82nd in 19:43.25, Giles Roberts finished 87th in 19:45.76 and David Mejia placed 95th in 19:55.95.
Rodrigo Martinez finished in 20:09.02, Marco Martinez finished 20 seconds later and Hernan Cruz finished in 20:54.72.
Eli Anderson crossed the finish line in 21:05.00, Antonio Sandoval finished in 21:34.10 and Jesus Pedro Pascual clocked a time of 21:46.83.
Bryson Lyles finished in 21:51.35, Owen Pettis finished in 22:05.22, Oscar Gonzalez finished in 25:20.89 and Elijah Morgan finished the 5K in 26:04.67.
The Wildcats will hit the trails again this Saturday in Oakville at the Jesse Owens Classic.
