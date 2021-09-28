Fort Payne's Barnes garners player of the week

Garnering 40% of the online voting, Fort Payne's Jake Barnes is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
Barnes completed 8 of 19 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Wildcats rally from a 17-point, first-quarter deficit to defeat Etowah at Jim Glover Field in Attalla last Friday night.
Barnes threw a 72-yard scoring pass to Connor Cash and a 32-yarder to Sawyer Burt, before connecting with Marcus Ledford for a 24-yard scoring strike to put Fort Payne ahead for good.
