The No. 2-seeded Plainview Bears gained the lead early in the fourth quarter, and though No. 3 Ider threatened, they never surrendered it.
Lauren Jimmerson finished with 30 points and Kami Sanders scored 12 points as the Bears held on for a 62-59 victory against the Hornets in the semifinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament in Higdon on Wednesday night.
“Just glad to get the W,” Bears head coach Luke Griggs said. “We didn’t play well down the stretch, but it was a good experience for our young team.”
The Bears (11-3) advanced to the championship game against No. 1 Pisgah on Thursday night.
Wednesday’s semifinal game was decided in the final seconds. With Plainview leading 60-59 with 6.2 seconds left in regulation, Ali Price’s second free-throw attempt bounced off the rim and went out of bounds, last touched by Ider (10-5).
Saydi Jackson received the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled by the Hornets with 1.5 seconds to play. She made both foul shots to make it 62-59.
From the far side of the court, Savannah Seals inbounded to Makinley Traylor, who heaved a shot from just beyond midcourt as time expired. Her shot bounced off the backboard.
“We had some good shots at the end from some of our better shooters and we just didn’t knock them down,” Ider head coach Jamie Pruett said. “Hats off to (Plainview); they have a good team. We came out and battled, had a shot right there at the end when it was time to draw something in the dirt and hope we get something to work.”
Traylor led Ider with a game-high 31 points, a night after scoring a career-high 36 points in a quarterfinal-round win against Fyffe. Kennzie Smith and Seals scored 11 points apiece.
“It was a priority for us to try and keep (Traylor) out of the lane, but she’s so good and had an unbelievable game,” Griggs said. “She works on her game year-round and it shows. I’m proud for her. But I felt like we could’ve kept her out of the lane a little more and it sure would’ve been beneficial to us.”
The Bears grabbed the lead at the start of the final period, courtesy of a Jocelyn Hatfield 3-point basket with 7:14 on the clock to make it 48-47. Ider sliced the lead throughout the next 3 minutes, before Plainview extended it by as many as nine points with 1:15 remaining. Jimmerson sank a 3-pointer and two free throws and Sanders added two foul shots during the run.
Traylor made three free throws after drawing a foul on a 3-point shot attempt with 1:08 to play. She assisted Kinsley Carson with a 3-pointer with 41.1 seconds remaining and scored a driving layup with 11 seconds left to pull the Hornets within one point.
“It’s a pretty good matchup for us, because (Ider) plays without a post player and we do too a lot of times,” Griggs said. “They’re a really well-coached team and they all shoot the ball well, so it’s a tough matchup for a lot of teams, for sure.”
In the second quarter, Traylor hit a 3 to give the Hornets a 25-22 advantage with 2:30 left and Carson added a 3 to make it 28-24 with 1:05 left. Jimmerson scored a 3-pointer to end the half with the Bears trailing 28-27.
“(Plainview) shoots the ball really well, they’re deep, they press a lot,” Pruett said. “Coming off back-to-back games, I think that kind of hurt us a little bit because we don’t have much depth. We had to play some girls a lot of minutes last night and tonight.”
Pisgah 85, Geraldine 43:
In the other girls semifinal game, Gracey Johnson scored 12 points and Sara Smith had 10 points to lead No. 5-seeded Geraldine in an 85-43 loss to No. 1 Pisgah on Wednesday.
The Eagles (12-2) used heavy defensive pressure to disrupt Geraldine (9-5) from establishing any offensive rhythm in the opening half. Using its renowned brand of opportunistic offense, Pisgah spread the floor and created high-percentage shot opportunities, racing ahead to a 50-23 halftime lead and staying in control the rest of the way.
As a team, Pisgah made 16 3-pointers.
Kallie Tinker led the Eagles with 19 points, Molly Heard scored 16 and Paisley Patalas 13.
