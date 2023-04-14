Reese McCurdy scored on a Chloe Goggans assist 5 minutes into the second half, and the Fort Payne girls soccer team fell 2-1 to Gadsden City in two overtime periods Tuesday night.
The Titans scored the winning goal 2 minutes into the second overtime period of the Class 6A Area 13 contest. The game was scoreless at halftime and Gadsden City notched the equalizing goal with 2 minutes remaining in regulation to force extra time.
