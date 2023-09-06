After an early signature win against Class 2A Fyffe last week, Geraldine climbed from three spots to the No. 7-ranked team in 3A in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school football poll, released Wednesday morning.
The seventh-ranked Bulldogs used a stout defensive effort and capitalized on some scoring opportunities to earn a 17-6 victory against previous-2A No. 1 Fyffe last Friday night. Geraldine hosts Plainview on Friday.
Also in 3A, Sylvania dropped one spot to No. 9 after a 49-14 win against Saks in a season opener last week. The Rams host No. 8 Piedmont on Friday.
Fyffe fell to the No. 4 ranking in 2A with its regular-season debut loss to Geraldine. The Red Devils visit North Sand Mountain on Friday.
Collinsville trounced Gaylesville 47-0 in its opener last week. The Panthers missed the top-10 cut in 2A but did receive votes. They travel to Section on Friday.
In 6A, Fort Payne received top-10 nominations but missed the cut after earning its first win, 54-27 at Etowah. The Wildcats host Mae Jemison on Thursday night.
Here are this week’s rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240
2. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 176
3. Enterprise; 2-0; 156
4. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 130
5. Auburn; 1-1; 110
6. Dothan; 2-0; 90
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 66
8. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 63
9. Foley; 2-0; 42
10. Hoover; 0-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 14, Spain Park (2-0) 8, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Opelika (1-1) 2, Baker (2-0) 1, Fairhope (1-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 2-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 181
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 152
4. Parker; 2-0; 142
5. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 121
6. Hartselle; 1-1; 87
7. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 76
8. Theodore; 1-1; 47
9. Pelham; 2-0; 43
10. St. Paul’s; 2-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 12, Oxford (2-0) 6, Fort Payne (1-1) 5, Helena (2-0) 5, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 4, Athens (2-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (1-1) 3, Gadsden City (1-1) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (9); 1-0; 198
2. Ramsay (8); 1-1; 181
3. Faith Academy (2); 2-0; 165
4. Charles Henderson; 0-1; 134
5. Moody; 2-0; 113
6. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 91
7. Beauregard; 2-0; 87
8. Gulf Shores (1); 2-0; 77
9. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 35
10. Leeds; 1-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Demopolis (1-1) 9, Headland (2-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Fairview (2-0) 4, Rehobeth (1-0) 1, Vigor (2-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 2-0; 231
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 2-0; 172
3. Montgomery Catholic; 2-0; 161
4. Jackson (1); 1-0; 146
5. Jacksonville; 2-0; 114
6. Handley; 2-0; 100
7. West Morgan (1); 2-0; 75
8. Oneonta; 1-1; 36
9. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 34
10. Anniston; 1-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Bayside Academy (2-0) 13, Bibb County (2-0) 11, Dora (1-1) 9, West Blocton (2-0) 7, Randolph (0-2) 1, St. Michael (1-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (15); 2-0; 221
2. Mobile Christian; 2-0; 154
3. St. James (3); 1-1; 137
4. Madison Academy (2); 2-0; 133
5. Gordo; 1-1; 110
6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 100
7. Geraldine; 2-0; 80
8. Piedmont; 0-1; 73
9. Sylvania; 1-0; 70
10. Straughn; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee (2-0) 10, Thomasville (1-0) 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 6, Pike County (0-1) 5, Trinity (2-0) 5, W.S. Neal (2-0) 5, Southside-Selma (1-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 2, Winfield (2-0) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. B.B. Comer (14); 2-0; 219
2. Highland Home (2); 2-0; 167
3. Pisgah (1); 1-0; 166
4. Fyffe (3); 0-1; 156
5. Reeltown; 1-0; 118
6. Vincent; 2-0; 95
7. Goshen; 2-0; 70
8. Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-1; 55
9. Luverne; 2-0; 33
10. Ariton; 0-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (1-0) 18, Aliceville (0-2) 6, Sulligent (2-0) 5, Central-Coosa (2-0) 2, Isabella (1-0) 2, Lamar County (2-0) 2, St. Luke’s (2-0) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 1, Cottonwood (1-0) 1, Falkville (2-0) 1, Lanett (1-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (19); 1-0; 237
2. Elba; 2-0; 171
3. Pickens Co. (1); 2-0; 159
4. Lynn; 1-0; 125
5. Brantley; 1-1; 87
6. Sweet Water; 1-1; 74
7. Millry; 1-1; 61
8. Florala; 1-0; 55
9. Meek; 1-1; 52
10. Spring Garden; 1-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (1-1) 28, Loachapoka (2-0) 26, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 14, Hackleburg (1-1) 7, Georgiana (1-1) 6, Keith (2-0) 3, Southern Choctaw (0-1) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.