PREP TENNIS: Fort Payne sweeps Westbrook Christian

The Fort Payne tennis teams picked up wins against Westbrook Christian on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne’s Will Scott and Bryson Lyles (8-3) won in No. 1 doubles. Harper Moses and Shao Chen (8-5) were winners in No. 2 doubles, and Austin Evans and David Allen Fischer (8-0) won in No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Moses (No. 2; 8-1), Lyles (No. 4; 8-2), Evans (No. 5; 8-6) and Fischer (No. 6; 8-0) all earned wins.
On the girls’ side, Fort Payne won its second match in a row.
Jessica Simpson and Emilee Benefield (8-3) won in No. 2 doubles, and Malia Edwards and Monique Orozco (9-7) won in No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Simpson (No. 3; 8-2), Benefield (No. 4; 8-6), Edwards (No. 5; 8-1) and Orozco (No. 6; 8-3) all won.
Against Clay-Chalkville, Anna Kate Akins and Brina Harris (8-5) won in No. 1 doubles. Simpson and Benefield (8-0) won at No. 2 doubles, and Edwards and Orozco (8-0) won at No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Akins (No. 2; 8-1), Simpson (No. 3; 8-0), Benefield (No. 4; 8-5), Edwards (No. 5; 8-0) and Orozco (No. 6; 8-0) picked up wins.
The Wildcats play against Cherokee County on Monday night, followed by another sectional showdown at Cullman next Thursday night.
Sylvania boys vs Donoho:
Sylvania played its second sectional match of the season Thursday, with the boys defeating reigning sectional champion Donoho 8-1.
Drake Justus (10-0), Clayton Wilks (10-1), Logan McCullough (10-1), Jordan Johnson (10-1) and Mason Sanders (10-4) earned wins for the Rams in singles play.
Josh Tinker and Wilks (10-6), Johnson and Justus (10-1) and Sanders and McCullough (10-2) won in doubles action.
