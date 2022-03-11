DeBoard’s big outing helps Collinsville shut out Crossville

Keaton DeBoard struck out seven and walked one while allowing one hit and no runs in a complete game for Collinsville in an 11-0 shutout win against Crossville on Thursday.
At the plate, DeBoard was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Mason McAteer doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Jordan Coker plated two runs with two RBIs.
For the Lions, Kolby Lesley surrendered six hits for 11 runs while striking out five and walking five in four innings. Dakota Causey retired four and walked two while allowing no hits or runs in relief.
Levi Bouldin recorded Crossville’s lone hit.
Ider 8, North Sand Mountain 7:
Andrew Blevins scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning to help Ider edge North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
With the game knotted at 7 and no outs in play in the top of the seventh, Blevins advanced to third base on a passed ball before Hayden Jackson bunted into a fielder’s choice, allowing Blevins to reach home.
In the bottom half of the inning, Peyton Hood threw a strikeout, retrieved a ground ball for the second out and delivered a third strike to end the game.
Hood struck out eight and walked none while allowing two runs in four innings of relief. Keegan Whitaker surrendered five runs on three hits, retired five and walked one in the start.
At the plate, Hood was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Whitaker, Blevins and Layne White each had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI, and Jackson finished with an RBI on two hits.
The Hornets compiled 13 hits and left seven runners aboard.
For the Bison, Michael Poss lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing 11 hits for seven runs with seven strikeouts and no walks.
On Tuesday, Hood batted 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Ider’s 13-3 blowout win against NSM.
In addition to his performance at the plate, Hood delivered seven strikeouts with no walks while allowing two hits and runs in three innings of the Hornets’ win. Whitaker retired six batters and walked one while giving up one run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Ider collected 13 hits while turning a 3-2 lead into an 11-2 advantage entering the top of the sixth inning.
Norman drove in three runs and scored three runs while batting 3 for 4, White had a double on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Branson Durham drove in three runs while plating two. Whitaker scored a run with two RBIs.
NSM’s Logan Shoemake tossed three innings in the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five.
Jackson Burgess hit a double and Hayden Neill drove in two runs.
Fyffe 8, Coosa Christian 0:
Blake Dobbins retired 12 Coosa Christian batters in six innings of Fyffe’s shutout win Thursday.
Dobbins allowed no runs on three hits and walked two, and Yahir Balcazar struck out one and walked none while giving up no hits or runs in relief.
After two scoreless innings, the Red Devils plated three runs in the third frame, added four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Aubrey Baker, Will Stephens and Will Edge each finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.Jake Wooden scored a run on two hits and Dobbins plated two runs.
Sardis 4, Fort Payne 1:
Nolan Fowler and Eli Lilly accounted for both of Fort Payne’s hits in a loss at Sardis on Thursday.
Fowler plated a run in the top of the third inning to knot the game at 1, before the Lions pulled ahead with three additional runs in the fourth inning.
Sylas Hollmer lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking none for the Wildcats. Jake Barnes allowed two hits and no runs while sitting one and walking one.
In a complete-game pitching performance, Brody Samples struck out nine and walked two.
Samples registered a double on two hits and plated two runs, and Trey Thornton added two hits and Luke Weems added a double with an RBI and a run scored.
New Hope 2, Plainview 1:
A double in the sixth inning was enough for New Hope to edge Plainview on Thursday.
New Hope’s Charlie Harbin doubled on a line drive to center field, allowing Grant Maples to score the go-ahead run with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Levi Brown accounted for both of the Bears hits and the lone run in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate.
Sam Crowell took the loss in three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking one. Noah White sat eight New Hope batters and walked none.
Dawson Cambron tossed 13 strikeouts while walking one and giving up two hits for one run in six innings of the Indians’ win. Cody Sigler struck out one and walked none while allowing no hits or runs in relief.
Maples finished with a triple with an RBI and a run scored, and Hardin recorded a double and drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.