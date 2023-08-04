Northeast Alabama Community College is about to take another major step in the forming of its new softball program.
NACC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new softball stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. The event will be held on campus at the facility’s construction site, located by the walking and nature trail.
The softball stadium will be a $7-8 million facility. The stadium will have lights to allow for late afternoon and evening games and will have artificial turf in both the infield and outfield. Locker rooms and a training facility will also be included on-site.
Sports Turf is the contractor for the project. Architecture services are being provided by McKee & Associates of Montgomery, Alabama. McKee & Associates have designed stadiums for other schools, including Auburn University, Troy University, and Jacksonville State University.
“We are very happy to bring women’s softball to the college level,” said NACC President David Campbell. “There is much excitement in our area in anticipation of our starting a women’s softball program at Northeast. I am a real fan of women’s softball myself.”
The college has plans to make the entire area around the stadium a recreational/picnic area for Northeast students, staff and the community.
Campbell also included a word of thanks to those who supported this project, saying, “We owe it to our Legislators, particularly Speaker of the House Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, for their support financing our women’s softball stadium, and of course Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Mike Kirkland. We thank our System Chancellor, Dr. Jimmy Baker, for the authorization of our program.”
The college plans for the NACC Mustangs Softball team to compete in the fall of 2024. Joe Guthrie, a former UAB head coach and Texas A&M assistant in 2023, was recently hired as NACC’s head coach.
For more information about the groundbreaking event, contact the NACC event planner Chasley Brown at 256-228-6001 ext. 2428 or brownchasley@nacc.edu.
