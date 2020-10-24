PREP FOOTBALL: Valley Head 41, Sumiton Christian 6
Emily Kirby | Times-Journal

Valley Head Tigers took down the Sumiton Christian Eagles 41-6 in Friday night’s matchup. Further game information was not available before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

