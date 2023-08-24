The Geraldine volleyball team opens its home slate with the annual Liberty Bank Invitational varsity tournament Saturday.
The 12-team tournament will be played at both Geraldine High School and Geraldine First Baptist Church, beginning at 9 a.m. The tournament will be a best-of-three format.
Admission is $6 for those school-aged and older. Concessions will be sold in GHS’ new gym, where part of the tournament will be played. The other part of the tournament will be played on the court at Geraldine First Baptist Church, located at 12854 Alabama State Route 227, Geraldine, AL., 35974.
Here’s the pool play schedule for Saturday’s tournament in Geraldine:
Pool A (Court 1 at GHS gym)
Geraldine vs. Cherokee County, 9 a.m.
Fairview vs. Pleasant Valley, 10 a.m.
Geraldine vs. Fairview, 11 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. Pleasant Valley, noon
Geraldine vs. Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.
Cherokee County vs. Fairview, 2 p.m.
Pool B (Court 2 at GHS gym)
Guntersville vs. Danville, 9 a.m.
Ider vs. Ashville, 10 a.m.
Guntersville vs. Ider, 11 a.m.
Danville vs. Ashville, noon
Guntersville vs. Ashville, 1 p.m.
Danville vs. Ider, 2 p.m.
Pool C (Church court)
Plainview vs. New Hope, 9 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Scottsboro, 10 a.m.
Plainview vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
New Hope vs. Scottsboro, noon
Plainview vs. Scottsboro, 1 p.m.
New Hope vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.