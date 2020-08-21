Cornerstone routs East Central in weather-shortened preseason game

Severe weather moving through DeKalb County on Thursday night forced Cornerstone Christian Academy’s preseason debut to end early.
By the time the lightning arrived, the Eagles had taken a comfortable lead.
Jack McGullion rushed for two touchdowns and CCA raced to a 35-0 lead with 7:11 left in the opening half when the game was called at Rodeo Field in Rainsville.
The preseason win was the Eagles’ debut in eight-man football and the head-coaching debut for Jeff Nelson, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator last season.
McGullion scored on runs of 7 and 10 yards. He finished with 26 yards rushing on three carries.
Israel Phillips led CCA’s successful rushing attack with four carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Konner Fortner carried three times for 28 yards with a touchdown.
Phillip Grizzard made all five PAT kicks for the Eagles.
CCA led 28-0 at the end of the first period and finished with 176 yards rushing.
The Eagles’ defense limited the Patriots to just three first downs.
CCA hosts Jacksonville for its regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
