Plainview girls overcome slow start, thrash Westminster

Lauren Jimmerson scored a team-high 19 points, Saydi Jackson added 11 points and the Plainview girls basketball team rebounded from a slow start to topple the Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats 75-34 on Thursday night.
After a Halle Brown 3-pointer amounted to the Bears’ total first-quarter scoring effort, the team poured in 30 second-quarter points to take a 33-15 halftime lead.
Plainview (1-2) drilled five 3-pointers during the second-quarter scoring spurt, including a pair of treys from Jimmerson. Jackson added a 3-point play and two additional free throws during the period.
Jimmerson scored nine points in the third quarter and Payton Blevins added six points, including a 3-point play.
The Bears held Westminster (1-2) to 19 points in the second half, staving off any potential threat of a comeback.
Westminster’s Ashlynn Plott made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Teammate Brianna Tinsley added seven points.
Brown and Elaine Puckett contributed eight points apiece for Plainview.
Plainview picked up its first win of the season after a 55-40 loss at Huntsville on Tuesday and a 46-31 loss to Austin in the season opener last week.
Plainview visits Section at 6 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Oxford at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Westminster 58, Plainview boys 57:
Cole Millican scored 20 points with five rebounds and Luke Smith had 18 points and five rebounds as the Plainview boys fell short in a 58-57 loss at Westminster Christian Academy on Thursday night.
The Bears (2-1) led 30-18 at halftime, but Westminster (2-0) outscored them 40-27 in the second half.
Millican shot 2 for 5 from 3-point range and Smith went 2 for 3 on 3-pointers. Plainview finished 7 for 12 from beyond the arc.
The Bears gained a 16-12 edge in the rebounding battle but turned the ball over 14 times to Westminster’s nine mishandlings.
On Tuesday, Plainview defeated Huntsville 54-50 as three players scored in double figures.
Millican scored 16 points with seven rebounds, Jonah Williams hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Smith had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bears overcame 21 turnovers to win.
Plainview opened the season with an 81-66 victory against Austin last week.
