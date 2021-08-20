Bears sweep preseason slate

The Plainview Bears swept their opponents during a fall jamboree at Sand Rock on Thursday night.
Plainview’s varsity A team defeated Spring Garden 20-6 in two quarters, then downed Cedar Bluff 14-0 in two quarters. Plainview’s B/junior varsity team edged Cedar Bluff 8-7.
In the varsity game against Spring Garden, Andrew Hall rushed for 101 yards on three attempts with two touchdowns, including a 61-yarder early in the second quarter to give the Bears a 14-6 advantage after an Arturo Medrano extra-point kick.
Hall added a 31-yard touchdown run to cap the game’s scoring with 5:45 remaining.
The Bears finished with 182 total yards and Noah White attempted one pass to Braiden Thomas for a 4-yard gain.
Austin Strickland recovered a fumble for Plainview.
Spring Garden collected 84 total yards, 63 yards on the ground.
In the varsity game against Cedar Bluff, Thomas had a 31-yard rushing score and White added a 6-yard scoring run all in the first quarter. Medrano tacked on a pair of extra-point kicks.
The Bears didn’t attempt a pass across the two-quarter scrimmage and tallied 161 yards rushing.
Levi Brown had two carries for 53 yards, including a 52-yard run, and Thomas carried twice for 34 yards.
Medrano intercepted a pass for Plainview’s defense, which limited Cedar Bluff to 21 total yards.
The Bears fumbled twice, recovering both times.
In the B team/JV game, Plainview rallied from a first-quarter deficit to pull even when Trey Rutledge passed to Gavin Brown for a 15-yard scoring connection with 2 minutes left in the game. Brown ran in the 2-point conversion attempt for the decisive point.
Plainview totaled 144 total yards (129 rushing), while Cedar Bluff finished with 83 total yards (69 passing).
Anthony Mil led the Bears’ run game with three carries for 45 yards.
Plainview opens its regular season at Ider next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.